Q & M Dental Singapore : Update On Proposed Fy 2019 SPECial And Final Dividends

The Board is of the view that the Interim Dividend is in the best interests of the Shareholders as it provides certainty to the payment date. The payment of an interim dividend only requires the Board's approval, and does not require Shareholders' approval under the Company's Constitution. Further, the Board is of the view that the Interim Dividend will not be prejudicial to the interests of the Shareholders as the aggregate quantum of the Interim Dividend will remain unchanged at S$0.0242 per

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

UPDATE ON PROPOSED FY2019 SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.02 PER SHARE AND PROPOSED FY2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.0042 PER SHARE

The board of directors (the " Board " or " Directors ") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (" Q & M " or the " Company ") refers to its previous announcement dated 11 April 2020 in relation the postponement of the annual general meeting of the Company and update on the proposed dividend payment (" Previous Announcement "). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.

As stated in the Previous Announcement, Board had on 27 February 2020 recommended a Special Dividend of S$0.02 per share and a Final Dividend of S$0.0042 per share in respect of FY2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the AGM. As announced on 9 April 2020, the Company had completed the disposal of its 36.0% stake in Aidite (Qinhuangdao) Technology Co., Ltd (" Disposal "). With the significant gain from the Disposal, the Company had intended to reward the Shareholders for their ardent support over the years through the payment of the Special Dividend. The proposed Final Dividend was in line with the Company's past practice on dividend.

However, the AGM date is currently being deliberated and remains uncertain due to the reasons stated in the Previous Announcement. This affects the announced (and now withdrawn) payment of the Special Dividend and the Final Dividend. Given the economic uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board intends for the Special Dividend and the Final Dividend to be distributed to the Shareholders as soon as possible to provide some support to the Shareholders during this difficult period.