Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited    QC7   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
  Report
News 
News

Q & M Dental Singapore : Update On Proposed Fy 2019 SPECial And Final Dividends

04/14/2020 | 07:53pm EDT
The Board is of the view that the Interim Dividend is in the best interests of the Shareholders as it provides certainty to the payment date. The payment of an interim dividend only requires the Board's approval, and does not require Shareholders' approval under the Company's Constitution. Further, the Board is of the view that the Interim Dividend will not be prejudicial to the interests of the Shareholders as the aggregate quantum of the Interim Dividend will remain unchanged at S$0.0242 per
1

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

__________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE ON PROPOSED FY2019 SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.02 PER SHARE AND PROPOSED FY2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.0042 PER SHARE

__________________________________________________________________________

  1. The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company") refers to its previous announcement dated 11 April 2020 in relation the postponement of the annual general meeting of the Company and update on the proposed dividend payment ("Previous Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.
  2. As stated in the Previous Announcement, Board had on 27 February 2020 recommended a Special Dividend of S$0.02 per share and a Final Dividend of S$0.0042 per share in respect of FY2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the AGM. As announced on 9 April 2020, the Company had completed the disposal of its 36.0% stake in Aidite (Qinhuangdao) Technology Co., Ltd ("Disposal"). With the significant gain from the Disposal, the Company had intended to reward the Shareholders for their ardent support over the years through the payment of the Special Dividend. The proposed Final Dividend was in line with the Company's past practice on dividend.
  3. However, the AGM date is currently being deliberated and remains uncertain due to the reasons stated in the Previous Announcement. This affects the announced (and now withdrawn) payment of the Special Dividend and the Final Dividend. Given the economic uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Board intends for the Special Dividend and the Final Dividend to be distributed to the Shareholders as soon as possible to provide some support to the Shareholders during this difficult period.
  4. In view of the uncertainty over the forthcoming AGM date and to facilitate a timely dividend payment to the Shareholders, the Company will be reclassifying the Special Dividend and the Final Dividend to an interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of S$0.0242 per share in respect of FY2019. Accordingly, the Board is pleased to announce that it is declaring a second interim tax exempt (one-tier)cash dividend of S$0.0242 per share in respect of FY2019 (the "Interim Dividend").

5.

share (i.e. equivalent to (now withdrawn) Special Dividend of S$0.02 per share and a Final Dividend of S$0.0042 per share).

6. The timetable for the Interim Dividend is as follows:

(a)

Ex-dividend date

: 24

April 2020

(b)

Record date and time

: 27

April 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

(c)

Payment date

: 13

May 2020

(d)

Amount

: S$0.0242 per share

Please refer to the Company's further announcement(s) on 15 April 2020 on the notice of books closure date and dividend payment date for the Interim Dividend, for further information.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 15 April 2020

__________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim

Tel: 6705 9888

Email: vitters@qnm.sg

2

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 23:52:02 UTC
