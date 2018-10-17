Log in
Q2 HOLDINGS INC (QTWO)
Q2 : Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/17/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking solutions for financial institutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after market close on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Nov. 7, 2018
Time:

8:30 a.m. EST

Hosts: Matt Flake, CEO / Jennifer Harris, CFO
Dial in: U.S. toll free: 1-833-241-4254
International: 1-647-689-4205
Conference ID: 1082127

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to ensure the line is connected. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor services section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2ebanking.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this website on a temporary basis shortly after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a secure, cloud-based digital banking solutions company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 2004, it has been our mission to build stronger communities by strengthening their financial institutions. Our digital banking solutions for deposits, money movement, lending, leasing, security and fraud enable financial institutions to deliver a better financial experience to their account holders. Our bank and credit union customers, along with emerging financial services providers, also benefit from actionable data analytics and access to open technology tools. To learn more about Q2, visit www.q2ebanking.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005763/en/

Media Contact:
Red Fan Communications
Emma Chase, 512-551-9253 / C: 512-917-4319
emma@redfancommunications.com
or
Investor Contact:
Q2 Holdings, Inc.
Bob Gujavarty, 512-439-3447
bobby.gujavarty@q2ebanking.com

Source: Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Q2 Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:37:03 UTC
