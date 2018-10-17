Q2 : Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking solutions for financial institutions, will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after market close on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Q2 will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Nov. 7, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Hosts: Matt Flake, CEO / Jennifer Harris, CFO Dial in: U.S. toll free: 1-833-241-4254 International: 1-647-689-4205 Conference ID: 1082127

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to ensure the line is connected. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor services section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2ebanking.com/.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this website on a temporary basis shortly after the call.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a secure, cloud-based digital banking solutions company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since 2004, it has been our mission to build stronger communities by strengthening their financial institutions. Our digital banking solutions for deposits, money movement, lending, leasing, security and fraud enable financial institutions to deliver a better financial experience to their account holders. Our bank and credit union customers, along with emerging financial services providers, also benefit from actionable data analytics and access to open technology tools. To learn more about Q2, visit www.q2ebanking.com.

Media Contact:

Red Fan Communications

Emma Chase, 512-551-9253 / C: 512-917-4319

emma@redfancommunications.com

or

Investor Contact:

Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Bob Gujavarty, 512-439-3447

bobby.gujavarty@q2ebanking.com

Source: Q2 Holdings, Inc.