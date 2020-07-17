Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Q2 Holdings, Inc.    QTWO

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 Holdings, Inc. : Announces Departure of Carl James Schaper from Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Software industry veteran departing to increase his focus on other business interests

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today the departure of Carl James Schaper from its board of directors so that he may devote additional time to his work as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ivanti, Inc., a provider of information technology management software.

“On behalf of Q2’s shareholders and board, I would like to thank Jim for his invaluable service and contributions to Q2 spanning nearly a decade,” said R.H. Seale, III, Chairman of Q2’s Board of Directors. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Matt Flake, Q2’s CEO, added, “Jim is a software industry pioneer and innovator, and we are grateful for his many years of extraordinary contributions to Q2 as we collectively led our company through a period of transformative growth.”

“I am extremely proud of Q2’s achievements during the past decade and have truly enjoyed my time with this board and management team,” said Mr. Schaper. “Although I feel now is the right time to transition off the board given my other responsibilities, I am confident that Q2’s leadership is well-equipped to expand on its recent successes and seize an exciting future.”

In connection with Mr. Schaper’s departure, Jeffrey T. Diehl will become lead independent director and chair of the compensation committee. James R. Offerdahl also has been appointed to the compensation committee. Q2’s Board of Directors consists of seven members: R.H. Seale, III, Matt Flake, R. Lynn Atchison, Jeffrey T. Diehl, Charles T. Doyle, James R. Offerdahl, and Margaret “Peggy” Taylor.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
04:17pQ2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pQ2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Departure of Carl James Schaper from Board of Dire..
BU
09:02aQ2 :  Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quar..
BU
06/25Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25Q2 : Margaret “Peggy” Taylor Joins the Q2 Board of Directors
BU
06/15Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
06/12Caveat emptor! Argentine stocks soar as investors shrug off crises
RE
05/27Q2 : Cloud Lending Helps GetCapital Accelerate Loans to Small and Medium Enterpr..
BU
05/26Q2 : to Rebrand Comprehensive Banking-as-a-Service Offering Underneath Q2 BaaS
BU
05/19DLA PIPER : advises Q2 Holdings in US$362 million common stock offering
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 396 M - -
Net income 2020 -103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 689 M 4 689 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 574
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 97,56 $
Last Close Price 88,12 $
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew P. Flake President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Hank Seale Executive Chairman
John E. Breeden Executive Vice President-Operations
Jennifer Noel Harris Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.8.68%4 689
SAP SE12.58%184 395
ORACLE CORPORATION5.36%171 294
SERVICENOW INC.46.60%78 928
INTUIT INC.10.71%74 502
DOCUSIGN, INC.158.70%35 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group