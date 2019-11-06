Q2 Holdings, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results 0 11/06/2019 | 04:31pm EST Send by mail :

Revenue of $79.7 million, up 32 percent year-over-year and up 3 percent from the previous quarter. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, today announced results for its third quarter ending Sept. 30, 2019. Third Quarter 2019 Results Revenue for the third quarter of $79.7 million, up 32 percent year-over-year and up 3 percent from the previous quarter.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 49.3 percent, down from 50.2 percent in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 53.6 percent, down from 53.8 percent in the prior-year quarter.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of $18.6 million, compared to GAAP net losses of $8.9 million for the prior-year quarter and $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of $5.6 million, compared to $5.7 million in the prior-year quarter and $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. “We were very pleased with the results in the quarter,” said Matt Flake, CEO of Q2. “We built on our sales momentum from the first half of the year, achieving record cross-sale bookings and signing a broad range of new deals that included the largest deal in Cloud Lending’s history. In October, we announced and closed our acquisition of PrecisionLender, a leading enterprise SaaS provider of data-driven sales enablement, pricing and portfolio management solutions. PrecisionLender brings an attractive growth profile to our business, and its employees and products substantially strengthen our commercial and data-analytics capabilities.” Third Quarter Highlights Signed a digital banking contract for Q2’s corporate solution with a top-five credit union in the United States.

Signed a digital lending contract utilizing Q2’s Cloud Lending platform with a top-20 financial services company, representing the largest deal in Cloud Lending’s history.

Exited the third quarter with approximately 14.1 million registered users on the Q2 platform, representing 14 percent year-over-year and 3 percent sequential growth from the second quarter. “As disclosed previously, we consummated the acquisition of PrecisionLender on Oct. 31, 2019 for approximately $510 million, which we funded entirely from cash on hand,” said Jennifer Harris, CFO of Q2. “We are currently working through the purchase accounting with an independent valuation firm.” Financial Outlook Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its fourth quarter 2019 as follows: Total revenue, excluding the impact of the acquisition of PrecisionLender, of $84.4 million to $86.4 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 26 percent to 29 percent. We anticipate PrecisionLender will add approximately $3.5 million to $4.0 million in revenue to the fourth quarter prior to any related purchase accounting adjustments, bringing the gross revenue guide for the quarter to $87.9 million to $90.4 million on a combined basis, which represents year-over-year growth of 31 percent to 35 percent prior to any related purchase accounting adjustments. Given the recency of the PrecisionLender acquisition, we are not able to estimate the related purchase accounting at this time without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of the acquisition of PrecisionLender, of $11.0 million to $13.0 million. The addition of PrecisionLender will reduce the total adjusted EBITDA guide for the fourth quarter to $7.7 million to $10.5 million. GAAP net loss is the most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes items such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, interest, income taxes and unoccupied lease charges. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss. Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for the full-year 2019 as follows: Total revenue, excluding the impact of the acquisition of PrecisionLender, of $313.0 million to $315.0 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 30 percent to 31 percent. We anticipate PrecisionLender will add approximately $3.5 million to $4.0 million in revenue to the fourth quarter prior to any related purchase accounting adjustments, bringing the gross revenue guide for the year to $316.5 million to $319.0 million on a combined basis, which represents year-over-year growth of 31 percent to 32 percent prior to any related purchase accounting adjustments. Given the recency of the PrecisionLender acquisition, we are not able to estimate the related purchase accounting at this time without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of the acquisition of PrecisionLender, of $20 million to $22 million. The addition of PrecisionLender decreases the Adjusted EBITDA guide for the full year to $16.7 million to $19.5 million on a combined basis. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes items such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, interest, income taxes and unoccupied lease charges. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss. Conference Call Details Date: Nov. 7, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Hosts: Matt Flake, CEO & President / Jennifer Harris, CFO Dial in: US toll free: 1-833-241-4254 International: 1-647-689-4205 Conference ID: 4377947 Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to ensure the line is connected. A live webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.q2ebanking.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this website on a temporary basis shortly after the call. About Q2 Holdings, Inc. Q2, a financial experience company headquartered in Austin, Texas, builds stronger communities by strengthening financial institutions that serve them. We empower banks, credit unions, and other financial services providers to be the ever-present companion on an account holder’s financial journey—helping our customers unlock new opportunities, grow their businesses, and improve efficiencies. To learn more about Q2, visit www.q2ebanking.com. Use of Non-GAAP Measures Q2 uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating loss; and, non-GAAP net loss. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that Q2 does not consider indicative of its core performance. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, Q2 adjusts net loss for such items as interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, amortization of technology and intangibles, and unoccupied lease charges. In the case of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross profit, Q2 adjusts gross profit and gross margin for stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired technology. In the case of non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, Q2 adjusts the corresponding GAAP expense to exclude stock-based compensation. In the case of non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss, Q2 adjusts operating loss and net loss, respectively, for stock-based compensation, acquisition related-costs, amortization of acquired technology, amortization of acquired intangibles, and unoccupied lease charges. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures of these non-GAAP measures is contained in tabular form on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Q2’s management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare Q2’s annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of Q2’s business; to evaluate the effectiveness of Q2’s business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of Q2’s results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning Q2’s financial performance. Forward-looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about positive sales and bookings momentum, the benefits of the PrecisionLender acquisition and its ability to drive growth and strengthen Q2’s commercial and data-analytics capabilities, PrecisionLender’s fourth quarter revenue and Q2’s quarterly and annual financial guidance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Q2’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include risks related to: (a) the risk of increased competition in its existing markets and as it enters new sections of the market with Tier 1 customers, new markets with Alt-FIs and FinTechs and new products and services; (b) the risk that the market for Q2’s solutions does not grow as anticipated, in particular with respect to Tier 1 customers and Alt-FI and FinTech customers; (c) the risk that Q2’s increased focus on selling to larger Tier 1 customers may result in greater uncertainty and variability in Q2’s business and sales results; (d) the risk that changes in Q2’s market, business or sales organization negatively impacts its ability to sell its products and services; (e) the challenges and costs associated with selling, implementing and supporting Q2’s solutions, particularly for larger customers with more complex requirements and longer implementation processes; (f) the risk that errors, interruptions or delays in Q2’s products or services or Web hosting negatively impacts Q2’s business and sales; (g) risks associated with data breaches and breaches of security measures within Q2’s products, systems and infrastructure and the resultant harm to Q2’s business and its ability to sell its products and services; (h) the impact that a slowdown in the economy, financial markets, and credit markets may have on Q2’s customers and Q2’s business sales cycles, prospects and customers’ spending decisions and timing of implementation decisions, particularly in regions where a significant number of Q2’s customers are concentrated; (i) the difficulties and risks associated with developing and selling complex new solutions and enhancements with the technical and regulatory specifications and functionality required by customers and governmental authorities; (j) the risks inherent in technology and implementation partnerships that could cause harm to Q2’s business; (k) the difficulties and costs Q2 may encounter with complex implementations of its solutions and the resulting impact on reputation and the timing of its revenue from any delayed implementations; (l) the risk that Q2 will not be able to maintain historical contract terms such as pricing and duration; (m) the risks associated with managing growth and the challenges associated with improving operations and hiring, retaining and motivating employees to support such growth; (n) the risk that modifications or negotiations of contractual arrangements will be necessary during Q2’s implementations of its solutions or the general risks associated with the complexity of Q2’s customer arrangements; (o) the risks associated with integrating acquired companies and successfully selling and maintaining their solutions; (p) the risks associated with anticipated higher operating expenses in 2019 and beyond; (q) litigation related to intellectual property and other matters and any related claims, negotiations and settlements; (r) the risks associated with further consolidation in the financial services industry; (s) risks associated with selling our solutions internationally; and (t) the impact on our cash holdings of the PrecisionLender acquisition and the risk that our debt repayment obligations may adversely affect our financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future and that we may not be able to obtain capital when desired or needed on favorable terms. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the Q2 business are contained in Q2’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Q2’s website at http://investors.q2ebanking.com/. These forward-looking statements represent Q2’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Q2 disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December, 31 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 601,156 $ 108,341 Restricted cash 2,152 1,815 Investments 35,696 68,979 Accounts receivable, net 24,349 19,668 Contract assets, current portion 826 598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,114 3,983 Deferred solution and other costs, current portion 13,902 10,501 Deferred implementation costs, current portion 4,638 4,427 Total current assets 688,833 218,312 Property and equipment, net 39,917 34,994 Right of use assets 29,159 - Deferred solution and other costs, net of current portion 25,384 16,761 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 14,884 9,948 Intangible assets, net 54,167 63,296 Goodwill 107,857 107,907 Contract assets, net of current portion 13,981 10,272 Other long-term assets 3,502 2,230 Total assets $ 977,684 $ 463,720 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 56,659 $ 31,150 Deferred revenues, current portion 52,047 42,531 Lease liabilities, current portion 7,472 - Total current liabilities 116,178 73,681 Convertible notes, net of current portion 419,326 182,723 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 25,391 23,063 Deferred rent, net of current portion - 8,151 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 30,309 - Other long-term liabilities 4,639 17,202 Total liabilities 595,843 304,820 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 609,327 331,355 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 142 (37 ) Accumulated deficit (227,633 ) (172,422 ) Total stockholders' equity 381,841 158,900 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 977,684 $ 463,720 Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues $ 79,702 $ 60,541 $ 228,644 $ 173,923 Cost of revenues (1) (2) 40,447 30,140 117,683 86,420 Gross profit 39,255 30,401 110,961 87,503 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 15,700 11,467 47,371 34,541 Research and development (1) 19,617 12,904 56,392 35,817 General and administrative (1) 13,418 11,237 41,357 32,331 Acquisition related costs 2,758 1,811 7,453 2,325 Amortization of acquired intangibles 912 251 3,032 987 Unoccupied lease charges (3) 244 - 244 658 Total operating expenses 52,649 37,670 155,849 106,659 Loss from operations (13,394 ) (7,269 ) (44,888 ) (19,156 ) Other income (expense), net (5,206 ) (1,877 ) (10,630 ) (5,005 ) Loss before income taxes (18,600 ) (9,146 ) (55,518 ) (24,161 ) Benefit from income taxes 31 287 307 627 Net loss $ (18,569 ) $ (8,859 ) $ (55,211 ) $ (23,534 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments 37 78 247 56 Foreign currency translation adjustment (59 ) - (68 ) - Comprehensive loss $ (18,591 ) $ (8,781 ) $ (55,032 ) $ (23,478 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (0.55 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 47,782 42,993 45,519 42,597 (1)Includes stock-based compensation expenses as follows: Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 1,478 $ 1,240 $ 4,454 $ 3,320 Sales and marketing 2,060 1,474 5,462 4,128 Research and development 2,598 1,758 7,083 4,680 General and administrative 3,934 3,026 11,536 8,469 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 10,070 $ 7,498 $ 28,535 $ 20,597 (2) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $1.9 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $5.5 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (3) Unoccupied lease charges include costs related to the early exit from one of our Atlanta facilities and a portion of our south Austin facility, partially offset by anticipated sublease income from these facilities. Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (55,211 ) $ (23,534 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of deferred implementation, solution and other costs 9,670 6,234 Depreciation and amortization 17,728 11,441 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,004 587 Amortization of debt discount 10,150 5,370 Amortization of premiums on investments 124 2 Stock-based compensation expenses 29,376 20,597 Deferred income taxes (341 ) (429 ) Other non-cash charges 651 771 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (14,479 ) (24,899 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,328 ) (3,860 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturities (purchases) of investments 33,405 (44,498 ) Purchases of property and equipment (12,490 ) (12,174 ) Business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (150 ) Purchases of intangible assets (288 ) (46 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 20,627 (56,868 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 195,289 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs 307,016 223,167 Purchase of capped call transactions (40,765 ) - Purchase of convertible notes bond hedge - (41,699 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants - 22,379 Proceeds from exercise of stock options to purchase common stock 12,313 10,699 Net cash provided by financing activities 473,853 214,546 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 493,152 153,818 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 110,156 60,276 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 603,308 $ 214,094 Q2 Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 39,255 $ 30,401 $ 110,961 $ 87,503 Stock-based compensation 1,478 1,240 4,454 3,320 Amortization of acquired technology 1,941 912 5,514 2,736 Acquisition related costs 27 - 98 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,701 $ 32,553 $ 121,027 $ 93,559 Non-GAAP gross margin: Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,701 $ 32,553 $ 121,027 $ 93,559 GAAP revenue 79,702 60,541 228,644 173,923 Non-GAAP gross margin 53.6 % 53.8 % 52.9 % 53.8 % GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 15,700 $ 11,467 $ 47,371 $ 34,541 Stock-based compensation (2,060 ) (1,474 ) (5,462 ) (4,128 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 13,640 $ 9,993 $ 41,909 $ 30,413 GAAP research and development expense $ 19,617 $ 12,904 $ 56,392 $ 35,817 Stock-based compensation (2,598 ) (1,758 ) (7,083 ) (4,680 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 17,019 $ 11,146 $ 49,309 $ 31,137 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,418 $ 11,237 $ 41,357 $ 32,331 Stock-based compensation (3,934 ) (3,026 ) (11,536 ) (8,469 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 9,484 $ 8,211 $ 29,821 $ 23,862 GAAP operating loss $ (13,394 ) $ (7,269 ) $ (44,888 ) $ (19,156 ) Stock-based compensation 10,070 7,498 28,535 20,597 Acquisition related costs 2,784 1,811 7,550 2,325 Amortization of acquired technology 1,941 912 5,514 2,736 Amortization of acquired intangibles 912 251 3,032 987 Unoccupied lease charges 244 - 244 658 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 2,557 $ 3,203 $ (13 ) $ 8,147 GAAP net loss $ (18,569 ) $ (8,859 ) $ (55,211 ) $ (23,534 ) Stock-based compensation 10,070 7,498 28,535 20,597 Acquisition related costs 2,784 1,811 7,550 2,325 Amortization of acquired technology 1,941 912 5,514 2,736 Amortization of acquired intangibles 912 251 3,032 987 Unoccupied lease charges 244 - 244 658 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,380 2,523 11,153 5,957 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,762 $ 4,136 $ 817 $ 9,726 Reconciliation from diluted weighted-average number of common shares as reported to pro forma diluted weighted average number of common shares Diluted weighted-average number of common shares, as reported 47,782 42,993 45,519 42,597 Weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive shares 2,560 2,386 2,600 2,277 Pro forma diluted weighted-average number of common shares 50,342 45,379 48,119 44,874 Calculation of non-GAAP income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 2,762 $ 4,136 $ 817 $ 9,726 Pro forma diluted weighted-average number of common shares 50,342 45,379 48,119 44,874 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.22 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (18,569 ) $ (8,859 ) $ (55,211 ) $ (23,534 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,932 3,689 17,728 11,441 Stock-based compensation 10,070 7,498 28,535 20,597 Benefit from income taxes (31 ) (287 ) (307 ) (627 ) Interest (income) expense, net 5,157 1,877 10,508 5,005 Acquisition related costs 2,784 1,811 7,550 2,325 Unoccupied lease charges 244 - 244 658 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,587 $ 5,729 $ 9,047 $ 15,865 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006004/en/

