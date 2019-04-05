QAD : CEBOS rebrands as QAD CEBOS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies announced today that its CEBOS division will now be known as QAD CEBOS . QAD CEBOS is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA ) (NASDAQ: QADB ).

QAD CEBOS provides manufacturing and quality obstacle visibility for proactive avoidance action and supports customers' compliance with industry-specific quality standards. In the automotive vertical, QAD CEBOS delivers best-in-class automation of Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) methodologies, including Production Part Approval Process (PPAP), process flow and approvals. Additionally, the prelaunch capability of the solution turbocharges the APQP capability. Life science customers benefit from critical functionality that QAD CEBOS delivers for Corrective and Preventative Action (CAPA) and Non-Conformance Reporting (NCR) as well as Customer Complaint Management and Adverse reporting preparation. QAD CEBOS also features manufacturing quality solutions for Audit, Document Control, Gage Calibration, Inspection and Statistical Process Control (SPC).

Our solution is natively engineered and developed to be effectively deployed in the cloud. As a robust EQMS solution it supports the inseparable interdependence of quality and manufacturing systems. Our laser focus on new product introduction addresses the area where quality issues are created or avoided.

"When combined with the enterprise know-how and global reach of QAD, QAD CEBOS delivers a powerful combination of manufacturing expertise, technology and quality focus that has a tangible impact on the operational excellence and margin improvement of global manufacturing organizations," said CEBOS Division President Tom Seadler.

Since 1995, QAD CEBOS has been providing enterprise-wide quality management and management process system software and services. From the original client-server version to today's groundbreaking enterprise-wide quality management solutions, QAD CEBOS has always been in the forefront of quality. Over 350 quality-minded customers use QAD CEBOS in their manufacturing businesses.

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

