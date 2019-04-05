QAD : DynaSys Rebrands as QAD DynaSys

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DynaSys, a leading provider of demand and supply chain planning solutions, today announced that the company will now be known as QAD DynaSys . QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA ) (NASDAQ: QADB ).

DynaSys was founded in Strasbourg, France in 1985 and in 2012, the company was acquired by QAD Inc. QAD DynaSys DSCP (Demand & Supply Chain Planning) is an enterprise-proven, functionally-rich advanced planning solution that helps global companies operate more effectively. Available in the cloud, it provides end-to-end solutions with specific capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, manufacturing planning, financial planning, Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP) and Integrated Business Planning (IBP).

"Since becoming a part of QAD, QAD DynaSys has accelerated its global footprint and product development in the cloud to better support our customers. Our new name, QAD DynaSys, reflects the close ties that have been forged the past seven years with the QAD group allowing us to benefit from a global presence and advanced technology expertise," said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. "Our name is changing but our mission remains the same— to empower global companies to realize supply chain excellence and agility through innovative technology and best-practice expertise while respecting our core values of trust and integrity."

QAD DynaSys DSCP is a best of breed solution. QAD DynaSys will continue to deliver demand and supply chain planning solutions in conjunction with QAD's ERP and enterprise software solutions worldwide.

About QAD DynaSys – Effective Enterprise Demand and Supply Chain Planning

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc., (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Demand and Supply Chain Planning solutions. Since 1985, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in industries such as the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about QAD DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com .

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA ) (NASDAQ: QADB ) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech; industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

