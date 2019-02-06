QAD : Innovation Expert Bob Moesta to Head Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2019 Customer Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that innovation expert Bob Moesta will headline the speaker lineup for its annual customer conference, QAD Explore, May 6-9, 2019 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans.

"We are extremely lucky to have Bob Moesta bring his leading-edge thinking on innovation to our customers and partners at Explore," said QAD Chief Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. "His Jobs-to-Be- Done theory helps companies understand what job their product does for their customers and, therefore, why those customers make a purchase. This approach is critical in a world of accelerating change and serves as the cornerstone for a transition from selling products to offering Anything as a Service. The QAD community will glean a tremendous amount of information from Bob at Explore."

Moesta is a recognized leader in the creation, development and launching of new products and services. During the course of his 30-year career, Moesta has worked on and helped to launch more than 3,500 new products, services and businesses. He is best known for being a principal architect of the Jobs-to-Be-Done (JTBD) theory, a basic and vital building block for helping to make innovation more predictable and successful. JTBD helps innovators understand why and how people buy the products they buy. The JTBD premise is that people do not actually buy products; they hire them to do a job. Features and benefits are part of the buying decision but they are not the causal reason. The JTBD framework helps innovators and businesses to understand causality and what drives consumers to buy.

In recent years, Moesta has turned his focus to JTBD and the notion of demand-side innovation as it relates to Lean innovation and developing better, faster, more profitable new products. He currently serves as the President and CEO of The Re-Wired Group, a consulting firm that he founded to help businesses understand customer motivations and the innovation process. Moesta also guest lectures at the Harvard Business School, MIT Sloan School of Entrepreneurship and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Explore is QAD's largest annual event, bringing together customers, sponsors and other members of the QAD Community for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, industry-specific presentations and a sponsor expo. The agenda will provide updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 50 speakers, including manufacturing industry experts, QAD executives and QAD customers. The conference's popular educational program features comprehensive hands-on training classes, some of which count toward APICS continuing education credits.

QAD Explore 2019 will also host the QAD Solutions Expo, where sponsors and other members of the QAD Community can exhibit, demonstrate and solicit feedback on their products and solutions. Those interested in sponsoring or participating in the Solutions Expo can email alliances@qad.com .

Customers can register for the event at explore.qad.com/register . Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and closing night off-site dinner, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.

For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2019, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-expert-bob-moesta-to-head-speaker-lineup-at-qad-explore-2019-customer-conference-300790311.html

SOURCE QAD Inc.