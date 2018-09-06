QAD : Partners with Tata Consultancy Services to Bring Consulting and Implementation Services to Manufacturing Companies Across the Globe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA and QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced it has signed a system integrator agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, to provide functional consulting and implementation services on large engagements globally.

"Our QAD Global Services strategy is to expand the ecosystem of certified partners," said QAD Vice President, Global Services, Robin Riordan. "This partnership with TCS supports that strategy. As a global company, we need to have the capacity to implement large service projects around the world and working with top companies like TCS helps to provide us with that capacity."

TCS has over 400 QAD consultants, each providing services across QAD's entire solution ecosystem, and helping customers to enhance and optimize their investments in QAD.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with QAD," said TCS Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Akhilesh Tiwari. "Our continued focus will be to work closely with QAD within their comprehensive portfolio of agile cloud solutions to empower the digital transformation journeys of our shared customers across the globe."

QAD Global Services and the QAD Global Partner Network have resources in over 90 countries. QAD works with its partners to better serve companies across the world. QAD partners provide breadth, depth and reach, strategically extending QAD's capabilities, functional expertise and global presence. The QAD Global Partner Network encompasses over 100 partners including hardware platform manufacturers, operating system vendors, software and database developers, solution resellers, system integrators and service organizations.

About Tata Consultancy Services:

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization which has been partnering with many of the world's largest enterprises throughout their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive-powered, integrated portfolio of IT, business, technology and engineering services. These are delivered through a unique, location independent, agile delivery model.

A part of the Tata Group, TCS has over 400,000 of the world's best-trained consultants across 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of $19.1 billion for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE and NSE of India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as DJSI, MSCI and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, please visit www.tcs.com.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qad-partners-with-tata-consultancy-services-to-bring-consulting-and-implementation-services-to-manufacturing-companies-across-the-globe-300707569.html

SOURCE QAD Inc.