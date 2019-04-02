QAD : Precision to Speak at the Internet Retailing Expo (IRX) and eDelivery Expo (eDX)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution solutions, will speak and host a workshop at this year's Internet Retailing Expo (IRX) and eDelivery Expo (eDX), which runs April 3 - 4, 2019 in Birmingham, UK. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).

QAD Precision will speak on April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. QAD Precision Global Account Manager, Simon Heath, will discuss best practices to manage cross border sales and trade compliance in an increasingly volatile geopolitical world. Attendees will learn how they can mitigate difficult trading conditions to succeed during the current uncertain times. QAD Precision will be at booth E18. Heath, QAD Precision European Sales Manager Conall Kavanagh, and QAD Precision Demand Generation Specialist Mark Gallivan, will discuss QAD Precision solutions and answer questions.

"It is an uncertain time for both retailers and global shippers," said Heath. "QAD Precision is excited to discuss these critical topics and share industry expertise and knowledge to help IRX/eDX attendees navigate the impacts of these increasingly turbulent geopolitical events."

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) provides industry-leading global trade management, transportation execution and multi-carrier shipping software solutions from a single, integrated platform. Preeminent industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision's global support centers to leverage thousands of carriers and manage millions of shipping transactions every day. Our open architecture easily integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning, Warehouse Management Systems and legacy solutions. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to minimize shipping costs, optimize first mile and last mile deliveries, automate free trade agreement compliance, avoid customs delays and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments to maximize their competitive advantage. QAD Precision's customers span multiple industries including banking and finance, life sciences, high technology, retail, industrial, automotive, higher education and public sector as well as logistics providers. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.precisionsoftware.com or email info@precisionsoftware.com .

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech; industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

