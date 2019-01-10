QAD : Registration Opens for QAD Explore 2019 Customer Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that is has opened registration for its annual customer conference, QAD Explore, May 6-9, 2019 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans. Customers can register for the event at explore.qad.com/register.

Explore is QAD's largest annual event, bringing customers, sponsors and other members of the QAD community together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, industry-specific presentations and a sponsor expo. The agenda will provide updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 75 speakers, including manufacturing industry experts, QAD executives and QAD customers.

The conference's popular educational program features more than 45 workshops and three hands-on training classes, many of which count toward APICS continuing education credits. QAD Explore Training is geared toward a range of customer roles, from business analysts and consultants to IT managers and end users. The training schedule will provide a deeper view on a variety of specific subjects, including:

Streamlined Manufacturing With Production Orders and QAD Automation Solutions

Personalization and Collaboration in the New QAD Web UI

Extending Your Supply Chain With QAD Supplier Portal

QAD Explore 2019 will also host the QAD Solutions Expo, where sponsors and other members of the QAD community can exhibit, demonstrate and solicit feedback on their products and solutions. Those interested in sponsoring or participating in the Solutions Expo can email alliances@qad.com.

QAD offers an early bird registration fee of $1295 (a $600 discount) for those who register by March 29. Full-price registration extends through the event. Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and closing night off-site dinner, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.

For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2019, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

