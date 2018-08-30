Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC. (QADA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/30 10:00:00 pm
60.525 USD   -0.04%
09:22pENTERPRISE ASSE : Focus on Profits
PU
08/29QAD : Announces Passing of Chief Executive Officer Karl Lopker
AQ
08/28QAD : Offsetting Rising Transportation Costs in the Food and Beverag..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Enterprise Asset Management in the Food Industry: Focus on Profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 09:22pm CEST

Food manufacturers are in an extremely competitive industry, which is typically a low margin business depending on the finished products produced; ingredients and materials used and market opportunity. There are a number of factors that impact profit margins of a food manufacturer.

Inventory, Facilities and Equipment

In speaking with manufacturers, they speak often about two very important assets. One is inventory. Each level of inventory - from the expensive and perishable raw materials to the value added finished products - in most cases have finite expiration dates. Managing inventory through supply chain, distribution, production and procurement planning can help manage margins. The second is their facilities and equipment. Producing food is complicated and expensive. Consumers might go to the grocery store and ask, 'why is food so expensive?'. But if they ever had a chance to tour a food production facility, they would probably instead ask, 'why doesn't this food cost more?'

Food manufacturing facilities are very large with complex operations using sophisticated machinery and technologythat can cost millions. The slightest interruption of one of these processes or issue with one of the machines can cause production to cease, resulting in an absence of products to sell and a serious break in the supply chain. Managing the entire facility and all components inside them effectively is essential to protecting profit margins and maintaining superior customer service.

There is more to plant maintenance, however, than just the production lines, especially in a food manufacturing facility. Bacteria and other contaminants can accumulate on anything and anyone, which can jeopardize the integrity of food. Food processing facilities and the employees that work in them need to follow strict guidelines to prevent compromising the integrity of ingredients, packaging materials, work-in-process and finished goods. This means in addition to regular machine maintenance, maintaining clean facilities, working equipment such as fire extinguishers and other preventative supplies. One major source of bacteria is the actual plant and warehouse flooring. The slightest chip, scratch or crack can be a breeding ground for many organisms that can contaminate food products.

Effective Asset Management

How can a food and beverage manufacturer ensure that every aspect of their facilities are being properly maintained to ensure food safety, efficient production, essential flow of the elements of the supply chain and ultimately deliver great customer service?

The entire facility -the mechanical, physical and human components of the operation - needs to be synchronized, monitored and managed. An effective Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) process along with a sophisticated system can help manufacturers effectively manage physical assets. An asset management process and system that includes design, construction, commissioning, operation, maintenance and replacement of plant, equipment and facilities can assist in optimizing assets and minimize repair costs.

An Enterprise Asset Management system allows management to gain visibilityinto asset-related costs and projects with a complete analysis of labor, material and contractor expenses. Inventory management achieves the ideal balance between having the right spares on hand and minimizing inventory investment. All aspects of facility management and maintenance, from the physical buildings to the machinery inside, are synchronized to ensure a smooth operation.

Value and Benefits

Profits are critical to food manufacturers. Reducing costs increases profits. The value that food manufacturers can receive from an effective Enterprise Asset Management system is staggering.

  • Reduced Maintenance Expenses
  • Increased Production Yield
  • Reduced Maintenance Downtime
  • Reduced Scrap and Rework
  • Reduction in Annual Purchases
  • Improved Labor Utilization
  • Increased Equipment Service Life

Each of these values represent areas that directly impact profit margins. An effective Enterprise Asset Management solutionensures that a plant is consistently able to meet production requirements at the lowest cost possible, while maintaining the high standards of quality and safety and the ability to become an agile, effective enterprise.

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 19:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QAD INC.
09:22pENTERPRISE ASSET MANAGEMENT IN THE F : Focus on Profits
PU
08/29QAD : Announces Passing of Chief Executive Officer Karl Lopker
AQ
08/28QAD : Offsetting Rising Transportation Costs in the Food and Beverage Industry
PU
08/27QAD : Wins the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North American ERP for Automotive Customer ..
AQ
08/24MANUFACTURING WITH COLLABORATIVE ROB : Make Way for the Cobots!
PU
08/22QAD : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/22QAD INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or ..
AQ
08/22QAD INC. : Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/21QAD : Doing Business in Australia
PU
08/17QAD INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27QAD CEO Karl Lopker dies 
08/22QAD Inc. (QADA) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/22QAD -4.2% on mixed Q2, in-line Q3 guide, Indonesian subsidiary launch 
08/22QAD beats on revenue 
06/15QAD (QADA) Presents At William Blair 2018 Growth Stock Conference - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 15,2 M
Net income 2019 3,07 M
Finance 2019 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 432,50
P/E ratio 2020 378,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 1 136 M
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Meyer Lopker President
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Anton Chilton Chief Global Field Operations & Executive VP
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.55.86%1 136
ORACLE CORPORATION3.41%193 643
SAP11.87%150 044
INTUIT38.10%55 405
SERVICENOW INC53.56%34 559
HEXAGON32.83%20 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.