QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC. (QADA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/02 10:00:00 pm
55.26 USD   -3.10%
Capacity Utilization and Throughput Ratio
PU
Beyond the Buzz
PU
Manufacturing with VR Becoming a (Virtual) Reality
PU
Metrics that Matter: Capacity Utilization and Throughput Ratio

0
10/02/2018 | 09:38pm CEST

Capacity Utilization

Capacity utilization is of the utmost importance to manufacturers. It affects cost, customer satisfaction, inventory - nearly every aspect of the business. Sadly, not many people understand the importance of capacity utilization and how it differs from productivity and efficiency.

Simply stated, manufacturing efficiency measures how well a system is performing relative to existing standards, while productivity measures output compared to a specific input. Efficiency is usually expressed as a percentage of the actual output to the expected output.

Capacity utilization, on the other hand, is a measure of how well an organization uses its productive capacity. It's the relationship between potential or theoretical maximum output and the actual production output.

While you can apply this ratio to any work center or piece of equipment in the factory, the result is meaningless unless you are looking at a bottleneck operation. By definition, all other work centers are expected to have some idle time, which affects utilization.

Best Practices for Improving Capacity Utilization

Improving processes to enable rapid changeovers can improve utilization by eliminating lost time. Preventive maintenance can help by eliminating or reducing unplanned downtime. Both of these are critical activities in a bottleneck operation to ensure smooth operation in the factory and to prevent build up of inventory and delays in shipping orders.

Using rough cut capacity planning and master scheduling to smooth the operational plan will help by ensuring that the plant operates in a way that keeps the bottleneck operations running at peak performance.

Throughput Ratio

The throughput ratio is closely aligned with capacity utilization. This metric compares actual throughput in either hours or units to the standard (expected) hours or units. The larger the ratio the better. The throughput ratio can be used at any work center, and this metric helps to zero in on efficiency or lack thereof.

Best Practices for Improving Throughput Ratio

Lean manufacturingcan help improve throughput by eliminating non-value-added steps and wasteful practices. Ensuring that machinery and equipment is properly maintained can also improve performance, so keeping to a careful schedule of recommended maintenance can help.

It goes without saying that errors in bills of material and routings will adversely affect the accuracy of this metric, so a routine practice of checking standards can help. As with cycle counting, the idea is not to correct a single error, but to identify process problems that can allow recurring errors and correct the process.

Which Metric to Choose?

When looking for the best way to measure the shop floor, both capacity utilization and throughput ratio may be viable metrics. If you have bottlenecks, definitely use utilization to ensure that work is flowing through the work center at peak rates.

Throughput ratio is a good choice if you are trying to reduce or eliminate waste, so it fits in well with a lean mindset. If lean plants are measured in terms of utilization, it can create a temptation to generate unneeded inventory in non-bottleneck work centers simply to raise the utilization rate.

Both capacity utilization and throughput ratio are included in QAD's Operational Metrics Module. Users can also create custom reports in QAD Business Intelligence (BI)or using browses. Regardless of how you decide to make the calculation, both of these metrics can help a factory to operate more effectively.

What challenges are you finding most difficult when it comes to capacity utilization? Let us know in the comments section below.

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:37:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 15,2 M
Net income 2019 3,07 M
Finance 2019 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 407,36
P/E ratio 2020 356,44
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 1 072 M
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Meyer Lopker President
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Anton Chilton Chief Global Field Operations & Executive VP
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.46.80%1 072
ORACLE CORPORATION9.56%196 251
SAP13.43%151 417
INTUIT44.33%58 905
SERVICENOW INC49.25%34 621
HEXAGON28.45%20 375
