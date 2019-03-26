QAD : American Vanguard Corporation Chooses QAD Business Intelligence for its AMVAC Subsidiary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- March 26, 2019 -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that American Vanguard Corporation has chosen QAD Business Intelligence (BI) for its AMVAC Chemical Corporation subsidiary. AMVAC will also deploy QAD Cloud ERP at three new sites.

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor's Small Cap 600 Index. The AMVAC subsidiary has 90 global patents serving over 150 crop families and four manufacturing facilities.

AMVAC has been a QAD customer since 1997, converting to QAD Cloud ERP in 2012. It currently uses a number of QAD solutions including QAD Cloud ERP, QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning (QAD DSCP) and QAD Enterprise Asset Management (QAD EAM). AMVAC competes in a number of industries that have become rapidly globalized. Since acquiring four new divisions within the past two years, AMVAC has put additional effort into acquiring companies and expanding their market reach into emerging countries and markets.

With AMVAC growing rapidly, American Vanguard Corporation realized that its subsidiary needed a Business Intelligence solution that would enable it to improve financial reporting and analysis across multiple domains using dual currencies with a localized chart of accounts. After a search that included several different solutions, American Vanguard chose QAD BI. QAD was the right choice for numerous reasons, including the innovations found in QAD Financials and its integration with QAD Cloud ERP.

'QAD is a firm believer in the power of cloud solutions, and it's always gratifying to see an important longtime customer expand its reach in the cloud,' said QAD Senior Vice President, North America Ed Boclair. 'Companies that are growing rapidly, especially those that are doing it via acquisitions, face unique challenges in the business process arena that QAD is adept at helping them navigate. Business Intelligence is a definite QAD area of expertise. We look forward to continuing to work with them as they continue on the road to becoming an agile, Effective Enterprise.'

QAD BI provides a complete business intelligence solution. It unifies data from multiple sources across the enterprise, enabling key enterprise decision makers to access, analyze and share critical information. This unification of data allows for a better understanding of business performance and improved decision making throughout the organization. QAD BI enables organizations to expand their toolset to cover higher-level tactical and strategic elements while remaining on a single platform.

To support their growing global footprint, AMVAC will also upgrade four of its sites to the latest version of QAD Cloud ERP and implement QAD Cloud ERP at three new divisions: Costa Rica, Brazil and North Carolina, USA.

'QAD is the right fit for us,' said AMVAC Director of Information Technology Rainier Laxamana. 'We've depended on them for years for our ERP and we feel comfortable relying on them for our business intelligence. Being able to run so many of our important business systems on one platform, in the cloud, especially as we grow, is a big competitive advantage for us.'

About AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Since 1945, AMVAC® Chemical Corporation has successfully served the results-driven global markets through development, manufacturing and marketing products for agricultural, commercial and turf use. We're committed to protecting public and animal health, safeguarding the food we consume from damaging pests and disease while enhancing the overall quality of the environment where we live and work.

About QAD - The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

'QAD' is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

