Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC. (QADA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

QAD : Assistance with Planning is on the Way Through Machine Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

Whenever I visit an automotive supplier, I often hear how difficult it is to deal with fluctuating schedules from OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. It has been an issue in the supply base for as long as I can remember. No one has been able to come up with a good way to deal with it. However, through an Industry 4.0pilot project in the QAD Labs, we believe that assistance is finally on its way by leveraging machine learning.

Planning Efficiently Can Be Difficult

If we look at today's environment, planners are often challenged with ordering long lead-time parts, making it difficult to know what to order from sub suppliers. We all know the closer we get to the shipment date, the more accurate the data gets. However, imagine you have a 16-week lead time for the cloth that goes into a seat cover because your lower tier supplier has to grow cotton in order to produce it. How does a planner attempt to easily and accurately determine what they need to schedule? Many planners succumb to developing a complex manual spreadsheetto decide the quantities for planning. However, this often leads to costly over or under planning. In addition, due to the skills gap in manufacturing, many organizations find it difficult to replace a highly skilled planner with a new hire on a complex spreadsheet.

As we look to the future, it is not going to get easier for OEMs to predict demand. Therefore, dealing with fluctuating demand is only going to get worse. For instance, no one knows with precise accuracy when the demand for combustion engines will start to significantly decrease as more electric vehicles are offered to the market. In addition, no one knows if the demand for vehicles will start to decline as ride sharing gains in popularity. These are just some examples of the difficulty for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to plan for the foreseeable future.

Leveraging Machine Learning

We have completed three pilots with customers in our QAD Labs to understand how machine learning might help. Similar to the example above around growing cotton for cloth seat covers, QAD took two years of EDI planning data (e.g., 830, DELFOR) and shipment data from a customer in the most recent pilot to determine if we could more accurately predict what the OEM would ask the supplier to ship 16 weeks in the future by leveraging machine learning (see Figure 1 below). In this pilot, we found the OEM Plan Mean Percentage Average Error (MAPE) for EDI planning data was wrong 70 percent of the time. However, the machine learning MAPE was wrong only 13 percent of the time. One could make a good argument that by carrying safety stock you can significantly save in inventory.

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QAD INC.
10/05MANUFACTURING AND THE CLOUD : Top Security Considerations and How to Address...
PU
10/02METRICS THAT MATTER : Capacity Utilization and Throughput Ratio
PU
09/28BLOCKCHAIN REVISITED : Beyond the Buzz
PU
09/25QAD : Manufacturing with VR Becoming a (Virtual) Reality
PU
09/24QAD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/20QAD : What CPG Customers Really Want from Manufacturers
PU
09/18QAD : YFAI India Improves Supplier Performance with the QAD Supplier Portal
PU
09/13QAD : Doing Business in Ireland
PU
09/11QAD : AI Impacts on Automotive Manufacturing
PU
09/10QAD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12QAD declares $0.06 dividend 
09/12QAD Inc. declares $0.072 dividend 
09/10AMERICAN SOFTWARE : Beware Of The Headlines, The Opportunity Is In The Cloud 
08/27QAD CEO Karl Lopker dies 
08/22QAD Inc. (QADA) Management on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 14,8 M
Net income 2019 3,07 M
Finance 2019 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 370,71
P/E ratio 2020 324,38
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 978 M
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Meyer Lopker President
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Anton Chilton Chief Global Field Operations & Executive VP
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.33.59%978
ORACLE CORPORATION4.40%187 007
SAP9.19%144 137
INTUIT37.75%56 220
SERVICENOW INC38.25%32 068
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.22.05%15 237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.