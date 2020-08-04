QAD : Bags, Bacon & Beyond – the Next QAD Podcast Mini-Series

We are pleased to announce our next podcast mini-series, Bags, Bacon & Beyond: Packaging and Food & Beverage Working Together, which can be accessed here.

Two Industries Tackling Challenges Together

The Food & Beverage and Packaging industries are intimately connected as partners in their own go-to-market strategies. For example, food & beverage product packaging accounts for about 70% of the entire packaging market. This makes the food & beverage sector a real partner for packaging manufacturers, especially when you think about everything we eat and drink and the packagingit comes with. Packaging manufacturers assist food & beverage customers with the appropriate packaging designed for the protection of their products, convenience of their users as well as brand awareness and promotion.

I have frequent conversations with QAD's Director of Consumer Markets, Steve Dombroski, and for the purpose of sharing our knowledge with the manufacturing community, we discussed how our two industries, Packaging, in my case, and Food & Beveragein Steve's, experience similar challenges, even though manufacturers in these industries might handle the situation differently. These industries heavily depend on each other and therefore, there is quite a bit in common.

In Bags, Bacon & Beyond, Steve and I discuss the current manufacturing environment for these two industries. In the first episode, Steve and I briefly discuss the initial impact of COVID-19on both the Packagingand Food & Beveragesectors. Then we switch gears to talk about potential trends for the post COVID-19 world that are most likely to linger for the longer run. Finally, we look into how technology can help both industries better prepare for present and future disruptions that might come.

