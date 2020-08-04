Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC.

(QADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QAD : Bags, Bacon & Beyond – the Next QAD Podcast Mini-Series

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

We are pleased to announce our next podcast mini-series, Bags, Bacon & Beyond: Packaging and Food & Beverage Working Together, which can be accessed here.

Two Industries Tackling Challenges Together

The Food & Beverage and Packaging industries are intimately connected as partners in their own go-to-market strategies. For example, food & beverage product packaging accounts for about 70% of the entire packaging market. This makes the food & beverage sector a real partner for packaging manufacturers, especially when you think about everything we eat and drink and the packagingit comes with. Packaging manufacturers assist food & beverage customers with the appropriate packaging designed for the protection of their products, convenience of their users as well as brand awareness and promotion.

I have frequent conversations with QAD's Director of Consumer Markets, Steve Dombroski, and for the purpose of sharing our knowledge with the manufacturing community, we discussed how our two industries, Packaging, in my case, and Food & Beveragein Steve's, experience similar challenges, even though manufacturers in these industries might handle the situation differently. These industries heavily depend on each other and therefore, there is quite a bit in common.

In Bags, Bacon & Beyond, Steve and I discuss the current manufacturing environment for these two industries. In the first episode, Steve and I briefly discuss the initial impact of COVID-19on both the Packagingand Food & Beveragesectors. Then we switch gears to talk about potential trends for the post COVID-19 world that are most likely to linger for the longer run. Finally, we look into how technology can help both industries better prepare for present and future disruptions that might come.

Subscribe and Join the Conversation

We are just beginning to explore the commonalities between the Packaging and Food & Beverage industries. Look out for additional podcast episodes in the near future, delivering relevant information for both industries. Subscribeto QAD Podcasts today, and stay informed!

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:26:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QAD INC.
12:27pQAD : Bags, Bacon & Beyond – the Next QAD Podcast Mini-Series
PU
07/17QAD : to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conferen..
AQ
07/16QAD : to Participate in Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communica..
BU
07/16QAD : to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host a Conferen..
BU
07/15QAD : Partners with Infosys to Deliver Global Consulting and Implementation Serv..
BU
07/14QAD : Precision Software Announces New Solution Release
BU
06/24QAD : and Quistem Help Food and Beverage Customers with Supply Chain Restart and..
BU
06/24QAD : Vit-Best Selects QAD Adaptive ERP in the Cloud
BU
06/24QAD INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/17QAD INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 306 M - -
Net income 2021 0,61 M - -
Net cash 2021 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 328x
Yield 2021 0,73%
Capitalization 776 M 776 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 945
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 51,00 $
Last Close Price 39,85 $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anton Chilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pamela Meyer Lopker President & Director
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.-21.76%770
SAP SE14.31%192 373
ORACLE CORPORATION5.66%171 785
SERVICENOW INC.55.84%84 385
INTUIT INC.19.00%79 893
DOCUSIGN, INC.205.33%39 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group