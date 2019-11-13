QAD : DynaSys Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide for Supply Chain Demand Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of demand and supply chain planning solutions, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45493217, September 2019). QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

This research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor's success in the supply chain demand planning space and helps assess its current and anticipated performance in the marketplace.

“QAD DynaSys is proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in the Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2019 vendor assessment,” said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. “We believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to QAD DynaSys’ strong capabilities in demand planning and proven track record of successful projects that deliver tangible value to our global customers. We further believe that a customer-centric approach combined with an innovative and powerful solution will enable our customers to improve service levels, optimize their planning processes and improve end-to-end supply chain visibility.”

QAD DynaSys has been a supply chain innovator since 1985, providing end-to-end and integrated demand and supply chain planning solutions and leveraging the QAD DynaSys Single Click Collaborative technology platform. Its native in-memory, cloud-based solution supports Demand Planning, Inventory Optimization, Supply Planning, Manufacturing Planning, Financial Planning, Sales and Operations Planning and Integrated Business Planning.

According to the IDC MarketScape,“QAD DynaSys offers a truly innovative approach to supply chain demand planning. DSCP uses advanced algorithmic and machine learning forecasting and constraint based optimization methods to quickly determine an optimal and feasible plan minimizing planner intervention.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About QAD DynaSys – Effective Enterprise Demand and Supply Chain Planning

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc., (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Demand and Supply Chain Planning solutions. Since 1985, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in industries such as the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about QAD DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005092/en/