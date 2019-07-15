Log in
QAD : Precision Releases Global Trade and Transportation Benchmarking Tool

07/15/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Customers receive complimentary insight and analysis from industry leader

QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution software, has announced the release of a benchmarking tool that allows companies to measure their global trade and transportation operations against best-in-class processes. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).

“Trade tensions between some of the world’s largest economies have prompted global enterprises to re-examine their operations to find ways to minimize costs and increase efficiencies,” said QAD Precision President Steve Gardner. “The QAD Precision benchmarking tool gives companies insight into areas where operations can be improved to mitigate risk, control costs and increase ROI.”

To benchmark their operations, companies answer a series of questions. Once the answers are submitted, participants immediately receive an email with their overall score relative to best-in-class companies. This score helps a company identify if improved processes are needed.

QAD Precision, based on the information received, also sends participants a personalized report with detailed insight into their operations. The report helps identify gaps that could expose a company to a regulatory audit, penalties or unnecessarily high transportation costs. The report also makes recommendations for improvements. The benchmarking tool and report are complimentary to any company that wishes to measure their operations and are offered without obligation. The benchmarking tool and more information can be found here.

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade management, transportation execution and multi carrier shipping software solutions from a single, integrated platform. Preeminent industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carriers and manage millions of shipping transactions every day. Our open architecture easily integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning, Warehouse Management Systems and legacy solutions. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to minimize shipping costs, optimize first mile and last mile deliveries, automate free trade agreement compliance, avoid customs delays and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments to maximize their competitive advantage. QAD Precision’s customers span multiple industries including banking and finance, life sciences, high technology, retail, industrial, automotive, higher education and public sector as well as logistics providers. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.precisionsoftware.com or email info@precisionsoftware.com.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech; industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
