QAD : Releases Agenda for QAD Explore 2020 Customer Conference

02/04/2020 | 08:12am EST

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the agenda for its annual customer conference, QAD Explore, May 11-14, 2020 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

"Disruption is everywhere,” said QAD Chief Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. “New technology, shifting customer expectations, and changing business requirements force manufacturers to rapidly respond if they want to survive. This year, Explore will focus on how manufacturers are adapting to disruption and leveraging digital transformation to innovate for competitive advantage. Attendees will learn about the latest trends in manufacturing, receive updates on the latest advancements to QAD solutions and technology and take advantage of hands-on training opportunities. Explore is a vital part of our relationship with our customers and it is a rewarding week for the entire QAD community."

Explore is QAD's largest annual event, bringing customers, partners, and other members of the QAD community together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, industry-specific presentations and a solutions expo. There will be three breakout session tracks, each focusing on a specific area of interest:

  • The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise – Attendees will learn the attributes of an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise and how QAD helps manufacturers rapidly respond to and plan for an increasingly disruptive global business environment.
  • Next Generation ERP – A next generation ERP enables the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. Learn about the five components of QAD's next generation ERP: QAD Adaptive ERP, Adaptive UX, QAD Enterprise Platform, advanced technologies and industry best practices.
  • Customer Experience – QAD customers will share how QAD solutions have helped them meet the challenges their businesses have faced as well as their experiences in implementing QAD cloud solutions.

Breakout sessions will kick-off with industry vertical sessions, led by QAD experts, customers and manufacturing industry leaders. These sessions will focus on current industry trends and challenges and the types of disruption being faced by manufacturers in QAD’s six vertical industries, including automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences. All Explore sessions qualify for American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS) certification maintenance credits. Highlighted sessions include:

QAD is offering early bird registration for $1,295 (a $600 discount) to those who register by March 27. Full-price registration extends through the event. Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and Explore Night Out, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please click here. For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2020, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About QAD

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
