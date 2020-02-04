QAD : Releases Agenda for QAD Explore 2020 Customer Conference

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the agenda for its annual customer conference, QAD Explore, May 11-14, 2020 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

"Disruption is everywhere,” said QAD Chief Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. “New technology, shifting customer expectations, and changing business requirements force manufacturers to rapidly respond if they want to survive. This year, Explore will focus on how manufacturers are adapting to disruption and leveraging digital transformation to innovate for competitive advantage. Attendees will learn about the latest trends in manufacturing, receive updates on the latest advancements to QAD solutions and technology and take advantage of hands-on training opportunities. Explore is a vital part of our relationship with our customers and it is a rewarding week for the entire QAD community."

Explore is QAD's largest annual event, bringing customers, partners, and other members of the QAD community together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, industry-specific presentations and a solutions expo. There will be three breakout session tracks, each focusing on a specific area of interest:

The Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise – Attendees will learn the attributes of an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise and how QAD helps manufacturers rapidly respond to and plan for an increasingly disruptive global business environment.

Next Generation ERP – A next generation ERP enables the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. Learn about the five components of QAD's next generation ERP: QAD Adaptive ERP, Adaptive UX, QAD Enterprise Platform, advanced technologies and industry best practices.

Customer Experience – QAD customers will share how QAD solutions have helped them meet the challenges their businesses have faced as well as their experiences in implementing QAD cloud solutions.

Breakout sessions will kick-off with industry vertical sessions, led by QAD experts, customers and manufacturing industry leaders. These sessions will focus on current industry trends and challenges and the types of disruption being faced by manufacturers in QAD’s six vertical industries, including automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences. All Explore sessions qualify for American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS) certification maintenance credits. Highlighted sessions include:

QAD is offering early bird registration for $1,295 (a $600 discount) to those who register by March 27. Full-price registration extends through the event. Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and Explore Night Out, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please click here. For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2020, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About QAD

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

