QAD : Save the Date for Explore 2019 in New Orleans!

It's that time of year again, so mark your calendars! This time we're headed to the bayous of Louisiana. QAD Explore 2019 is coming to New Orleans, May 6-9!

Known as one of the most unique and diverse cities in the world, New Orleans is celebrating its Tricentennial, or 300th anniversary as a U.S. city. This is a momentous time for a city rich in both history and culture to humbly reflect on the past, embrace the great city it has become, and come together to look ahead at an exciting future.

We're ready to share our vision for an exciting future as well, and we can't think of a better place to bring our QAD Community together.

If you're new to Explore, we're excited to meet you! For you Explore-regulars, you won't want to miss out! After all, 97 percent of those surveyed last year would recommend their company attend Explore in the future, and it's an event the entire QAD Community looks forward to.

With customers, partners, sponsors and QAD experts from around the world, Explore is a hub for knowledge and serves as QAD's largest customer conference of the year. Together, we'll embark on a week full of insightful sessions, on-site trainings and worthwhile networking opportunities to discuss various QAD solutions and explore the future of ERP manufacturing.

Still not sure? Check out the recap video below from last Explore.