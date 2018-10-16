Log in
QAD Inc.    QADA

QAD INC. (QADA)
My previous session
10/16 10:00:00 pm
47.53 USD   +2.48%
10/16QAD : Save the Date for Explore 2019 in New Orleans!
PU
10/16QAD : Partners with YASH Technologies to Deliver Global Consulting a..
AQ
10/11QAD : ERP Transformed
PU
QAD : Save the Date for Explore 2019 in New Orleans!

10/16/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

It's that time of year again, so mark your calendars! This time we're headed to the bayous of Louisiana. QAD Explore 2019 is coming to New Orleans, May 6-9!

Known as one of the most unique and diverse cities in the world, New Orleans is celebrating its Tricentennial, or 300th anniversary as a U.S. city. This is a momentous time for a city rich in both history and culture to humbly reflect on the past, embrace the great city it has become, and come together to look ahead at an exciting future.

We're ready to share our vision for an exciting future as well, and we can't think of a better place to bring our QAD Community together.

If you're new to Explore, we're excited to meet you! For you Explore-regulars, you won't want to miss out! After all, 97 percent of those surveyed last year would recommend their company attend Explore in the future, and it's an event the entire QAD Community looks forward to.

With customers, partners, sponsors and QAD experts from around the world, Explore is a hub for knowledge and serves as QAD's largest customer conference of the year. Together, we'll embark on a week full of insightful sessions, on-site trainings and worthwhile networking opportunities to discuss various QAD solutions and explore the future of ERP manufacturing.

Still not sure? Check out the recap video below from last Explore.

Disclaimer

QAD Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 21:32:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 334 M
EBIT 2019 14,8 M
Net income 2019 3,07 M
Finance 2019 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 331,29
P/E ratio 2020 289,88
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 890 M
Chart QAD INC.
Duration : Period :
QAD Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QAD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pamela Meyer Lopker President
Peter R. van Cuylenburg Chairman
Anton Chilton Chief Global Field Operations & Executive VP
Daniel Lender Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Leif Petersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QAD INC.19.38%890
ORACLE CORPORATION-0.34%179 506
SAP4.88%139 389
INTUIT34.25%54 792
SERVICENOW INC38.75%32 814
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.14.83%14 504
