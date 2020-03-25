Log in
QAD's Stephen Dombroski Named to the 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

03/25/2020 | 11:49am EDT

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Senior Marketing Manager, Consumer, Food and Beverage Markets Stephen Dombroski has been named to the 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain. He also made the list in 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005504/en/

Stephen Dombroski, QAD (Photo: Business Wire)

Stephen Dombroski, QAD (Photo: Business Wire)

The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the food and beverage industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to the food and beverage industry.

"Food Logistics is a trusted source of information for the Food & Beverage industry and to be recognized by them as a Rock Star of the Supply Chain for the second time is an incredible honor," said Dombroski. "There are many disruptors in the Consumer Products and Food and Beverage industries today and they all impact the performance of the supply chain and a company's business processes. To recognize and leverage these disruptors, manufacturers need comprehensive yet adaptive ERP and supply chain solutions. I enjoy helping QAD provide our customers these next generation solutions to help optimize their supply chains and succeed in a rapidly changing world."

Dombroski has spent most of his 30-year career helping manufacturing companies optimize their operations, balance their supply chains and implement processes, procedures and systems. He has worked in several manufacturing industries, but his primary focus has been in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Products industries. He has extensive experience in supply chain and operations planning and is frequently consulted by manufacturing and consulting leaders for his opinions and advice.

"The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their company's supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner," said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics. "These professionals are a true example as to why today's food and beverage supply chains are in position to meet tomorrow's consumers' demands, and why today's youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment."

Recipients of this year's Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
