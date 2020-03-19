Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/18
2.53 AUD   -11.54%
12:35aAustralia dives into QE, cuts rates as virus roils economy
RE
03/18Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
RE
03/18Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia dives into QE, cuts rates as virus roils economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:35am EDT
The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House are seen on a quiet morning in Sydney

Australia made a historic foray into quantitative easing on Thursday and cut interest rates for the second time in a month, joining a rush by global central banks to pump cash into the economy as the coronavirus pandemic crushed businesses.

Following an out-of-schedule meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) reduced its cash rate to an all-time low of 0.25% and said the board would not tighten policy until it achieves its employment and inflation goals.

It also set a target for the yield on three-year Australian government bonds of around 0.25%, which it plans to achieve by purchases in the secondary market beginning Friday.

The announcement helped push yields on three-year government bonds to 0.358%, from 0.589% before the RBA's decision, though they were still higher than the newly set target.

The move follows an unprecedented and large step up in global co-ordination by central banks, governments and regulators since the start of this week to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday slashed key rates by 100 basis points, boosted asset purchases and has flushed the system with liquidity. A number of other major central banks have since followed suit.

"A priority for the Reserve Bank is to support jobs, incomes and businesses, so that when the health crisis recedes, the country is well placed to recover strongly," the RBA said in a statement.

In a sign of the unprecedented economic destruction, Australian flag carrier Qantas Airways Ltd on Thursday told most of its 30,000 employees to take leave and ceased international services.

The RBA said it would also provide a three-year funding facility to the country's banks at a fixed rate of 0.25%. Banks will be able to obtain initial funding of up to 3% of their existing outstanding credit.

The facility will be enhanced if banks boosted lending to businesses, especially to small- and medium-sized enterprises, the RBA added.

"The various elements of this package reinforce one another and will help to lower funding costs across the economy and support the provision of credit," the RBA said.

Earlier, the RBA used its daily market operation to pump a record A$12.7 billion (6.15 billion pounds) into the banking system, aiming to ease liquidity constraints in a stressed bond market.

The RBA reiterated it would continue to provide liquidity into the financial markets.

The measures barely helped as the Australian dollar collapsed to $0.5510, the lowest since late 2002 while the hefty sell off in the bond market continued. The Aussie <AUD=D3> was last down 3.2% at $0.5584.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government has also flagged further economic measures on top of the A$17 billion of fiscal stimulus already announced.

Still analysts were not so sure if these measures would help.

"Depending upon the length and scale of the coronavirus crisis, it is too early to forecast with any certainty when the Australian economy might recover from the current downturn," said Anthony Doyle, analyst at Fidelity International.

"However, with governments and central banks stimulating their economies to a record extent, including our own, the policy tailwinds that would support a rapid economic recovery are firmly in place."

In a separate statement, the government said it would buy A$15 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities and other asset backed securities over the next 12 months.

By Swati Pandey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
12:35aAustralia dives into QE, cuts rates as virus roils economy
RE
03/18Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
RE
03/18Airline industry turmoil deepens as coronavirus pain spreads
RE
03/18Qantas to cease international flying, tells majority of workforce to take lea..
RE
03/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : Group outlines customer and employee impact of coronavirus-rela..
PU
03/18Governments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cut..
RE
03/18Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/18Governments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cut..
RE
03/18Coronavirus empties airlines' cash drawers, knocks $157 billion off share val..
RE
03/18Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSE..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 15 879 M
EBIT 2020 902 M
Net income 2020 -294 M
Debt 2020 4 735 M
Yield 2020 7,24%
P/E ratio 2020 -13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 6,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 3 709 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5,13  AUD
Last Close Price 2,53  AUD
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-59.78%2 509
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-59.83%20 234
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.02%13 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.30%10 560
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.81%10 383
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.61%9 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group