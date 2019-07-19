Qantas Airways : AND AMERICAN AIRLINES JOINT BUSINESS TO DELIVER BENEFITS FOR MILLIONS OF TRAVELLERS

Qantas has today welcomed the United States Department of Transportation's (DOT) final approval of its joint business with American Airlines, to better serve customers travelling between North America, Australia and New Zealand.

This follows the DOT's tentative approval of the joint business in early June.

Final approval means Qantas and American Airlines can now coordinate as part of a joint business to deliver new routes, more destinations, reduced travel time, lower fares, and additional benefits for frequent flyers.

For decades, Qantas and American Airlines have connected travellers across the Pacific and worked together as codeshare partners.

The joint business will allow Qantas and American Airlines to further deepen our longstanding partnership with the first order of business for Qantas to introduce two new routes from Brisbane to Chicago and San Francisco.

Announced in Brisbane last month, these two new routes, which will be operated by Qantas' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, are expected to launch by the end of April 2020 and will add more than 170,000 seats across the Pacific each year. The schedule for Qantas' Brisbane-Chicago and Brisbane-San Francisco flights is being finalised, with fares available for sale soon.

Qantas and American Airlines will also add codeshare services to more of each other's existing international flights between Australia and the United States with customers able to purchase these codeshare flights in coming days.