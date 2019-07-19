Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas Airways : AND AMERICAN AIRLINES JOINT BUSINESS TO DELIVER BENEFITS FOR MILLIONS OF TRAVELLERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

Qantas has today welcomed the United States Department of Transportation's (DOT) final approval of its joint business with American Airlines, to better serve customers travelling between North America, Australia and New Zealand.

This follows the DOT's tentative approval of the joint business in early June.

Final approval means Qantas and American Airlines can now coordinate as part of a joint business to deliver new routes, more destinations, reduced travel time, lower fares, and additional benefits for frequent flyers.

For decades, Qantas and American Airlines have connected travellers across the Pacific and worked together as codeshare partners.

The joint business will allow Qantas and American Airlines to further deepen our longstanding partnership with the first order of business for Qantas to introduce two new routes from Brisbane to Chicago and San Francisco.

Announced in Brisbane last month, these two new routes, which will be operated by Qantas' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, are expected to launch by the end of April 2020 and will add more than 170,000 seats across the Pacific each year. The schedule for Qantas' Brisbane-Chicago and Brisbane-San Francisco flights is being finalised, with fares available for sale soon.

Qantas and American Airlines will also add codeshare services to more of each other's existing international flights between Australia and the United States with customers able to purchase these codeshare flights in coming days.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 22:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
06:10pQANTAS AIRWAYS : And american airlines joint business to deliver benefits for mi..
PU
04:02pAmerican Airlines-Qantas joint venture wins final U.S. approval
RE
07/16QANTAS AIRWAYS : Air Traffic Data Point to Slower Aussie Economy -- Market Talk
DJ
07/16QANTAS AIRWAYS : BCD Travel signs agreement to participate in Qantas Channel
AQ
07/11QANTAS AIRWAYS : Broadcaster demands Australia police drop probe of reporters
AQ
07/05QANTAS AIRWAYS : Queensland skies get nod for next qantas group pilot academy si..
PU
07/02QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar announces Australia's first low fares service directly ..
AQ
06/27QANTAS AIRWAYS : Boosts flights for geraldton
AQ
06/27Irish vision for piloting air travel's next leap forward
AQ
06/21QANTAS AIRWAYS : Airliners cancel Hormuz flights due to Iran-US war threat
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 994 M
EBIT 2019 1 542 M
Net income 2019 930 M
Debt 2019 3 025 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 9,93x
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 8 726 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,25  AUD
Last Close Price 5,64  AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-2.76%6 134
DELTA AIR LINES INC.25.57%40 591
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC13.79%24 479
AIR CHINA LTD.16.62%17 583
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.49%12 818
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY11.30%11 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group