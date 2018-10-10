Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Qantas Airways : AND KLM TO BRING AUSTRALIA AND AMSTERDAM CLOSER TOGETHER

10/10/2018

Qantas and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, have today announced a new codeshare agreement creating new options for customers travelling between Australia and Holland.

Qantas will add its code on KLM's daily flights between Singapore and Amsterdam and KLM will add its code on Qantas international flights between Singapore and Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.*

Qantas Frequent Flyers will be able to earn points and status credits when travelling on the Qantas-coded flights between Singapore and Amsterdam. Eligible customers will be able to access to the KLM Lounge in Amsterdam, in addition to the Qantas lounges in Australia and Singapore. The carriers are also exploring redemption opportunities on codeshare flights.

Qantas International CEO Alison Webster said the new codeshare was part of Qantas' strategy of building strong partnerships with other airlines to improve travel options for its customers.

'This codeshare provides customers with more choice of how they travel between Australia and Europe. It offers our customers another option to get to Amsterdam via our Singapore hub with more opportunities to earn status credits and Qantas Points,' said Ms Webster.

'As two national carriers, each with a proud history of flying for nearly 100 years, Qantas and KLM are pleased to offer our customers more seamless experiences every time they fly.'

KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said: 'We are very pleased with this new codeshare agreement with Qantas. Australia is an important destination for business and leisure travellers, which is why Qantas is such an important partner. This also allows us to grow our presence in this beautiful part of the world.'

The new codeshare with KLM adds to Qantas' expanding codeshare network and follows recently announced codeshare agreements with Cathay Pacific, Air New Zealand and Air France. Qantas continues to codeshare on Emirates' services between Amsterdam and Dubai.

Tickets for Qantas codeshare services operated by KLM will be available from 1 November 2018, for travel from 8 November 2018.

*subject to government and regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 05:07:05 UTC
