Qantas Airways : APPOINTS CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

Qantas is pleased to announce that Stephanie Tully, who is currently Executive Manager of Group Brand and Marketing, will move to the role of Chief Customer Officer.

Ms Tully takes over from Vanessa Hudson, who leaves the role following her appointment as Chief Financial Officer as announced in May this year.

Ms Tully will report directly to Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce and join the Group leadership team.

Announcing the appointment, Mr Joyce said: 'Stephanie joined Qantas 15 years ago and has worked in a variety of positions across the operational, commercial, customer experience, marketing and strategy areas of the airline and loyalty business. This experience means she brings a deep understanding of our business and customers, and her appointment highlights the depth of talent in our Group executive team.'

'We're making some big investments in marketing, digital, service and product - including the A380 cabin upgrade, new lounges, new aircraft and training for our people. Part of Stephanie's focus is making sure these investments deliver for customers as well as the Group,' added Mr Joyce.

Ms Tully moves into her new role from today.