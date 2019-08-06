Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/06
5.53 AUD   -2.64%
07:50pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Appoints chief customer officer
PU
08/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : stake in Alliance Airlines raises concerns
AQ
07/31Crown Resorts takes out newspaper ads in attack on 'deceitful campaign'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas Airways : APPOINTS CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

Qantas is pleased to announce that Stephanie Tully, who is currently Executive Manager of Group Brand and Marketing, will move to the role of Chief Customer Officer.

Ms Tully takes over from Vanessa Hudson, who leaves the role following her appointment as Chief Financial Officer as announced in May this year.

Ms Tully will report directly to Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce and join the Group leadership team.

Announcing the appointment, Mr Joyce said: 'Stephanie joined Qantas 15 years ago and has worked in a variety of positions across the operational, commercial, customer experience, marketing and strategy areas of the airline and loyalty business. This experience means she brings a deep understanding of our business and customers, and her appointment highlights the depth of talent in our Group executive team.'

'We're making some big investments in marketing, digital, service and product - including the A380 cabin upgrade, new lounges, new aircraft and training for our people. Part of Stephanie's focus is making sure these investments deliver for customers as well as the Group,' added Mr Joyce.

Ms Tully moves into her new role from today.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 23:49:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
07:50pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Appoints chief customer officer
PU
08/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : stake in Alliance Airlines raises concerns
AQ
07/31Crown Resorts takes out newspaper ads in attack on 'deceitful campaign'
RE
07/31Australia's Qantas says it will not trim Alliance stake despite competition c..
RE
07/31CROWN RESORTS : Directors of Australia's Crown Resorts attack 'deceitful campaig..
RE
07/29QANTAS AIRWAYS : New Perth Airport Master Plan delivers jobs and growth for WA
AQ
07/26QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar adds fifth service in response to Okinawa popularity
AQ
07/23QANTAS AIRWAYS : Flights from brisbane to chicago and san francisco open for bus..
PU
07/22QANTAS AIRWAYS : And american airlines joint business to deliver benefits for mi..
AQ
07/19American Airlines-Qantas joint venture wins final U.S. approval
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 994 M
EBIT 2019 1 542 M
Net income 2019 930 M
Debt 2019 3 025 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 9,74x
P/E ratio 2020 8,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 8 556 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,25  AUD
Last Close Price 5,53  AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-1.90%5 958
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.87%37 456
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC2.22%21 990
AIR CHINA LTD.11.26%15 384
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-12.37%11 443
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.75%11 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group