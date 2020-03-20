Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qantas Airways : Australia delays budget as coronavirus appears among cruise passengers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 01:02am EDT
Two people, seen in the reflection of a shop window, stand on the mostly deserted waterfront of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney

Australia on Friday delayed its federal budget by five months to October saying the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to make sensible economic forecasts, as it prepared to dramatically expand its stimulus spending to avoid recession.

The country's banks said separately they would defer loan repayments for small businesses impacted by coronavirus for six months at a cost to their bottom lines of A$8 billion (4.02 billion pounds), amid fears of massive job losses.

"The idea that you can actually put together any sort of forecast around the economy at this time is simply not sensible," said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who welcomed the banks' move as a "game changer".

The country of 25 million people has seen only seven deaths from the flu-like virus but its case numbers have jumped to almost 800 in recent days, and the government is stepping up limits on movement including a ban on all foreign arrivals.

About 2,700 passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship that disembarked in Sydney on Thursday were ordered to self-isolate after three of them tested positive for the novel virus which can cause a respiratory disease known as COVID-19.

"Our big concern, the very big concern, is that those people came off the cruise with no knowledge of COVID actually being on their ship," said Brad Hazzard, the health minister of New South Wales state of which Sydney is the capital.

In a move presaging a possible shut-down of entertainment venues, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people to "do the right thing" and keep a distance of four square meters (43 square feet) between each other at indoor gatherings.

Visits to remote indigenous communities would be restricted to protect vulnerable populations, but schools would remain open in the "national interest", he added.

"At the end of the day, you don't stop this virus, but you can defeat it by slowing it down. And that is how we save lives," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

MORE STIMULUS

Fears of a surge in unemployment mounted on Thursday when flagship carrier Qantas Airways Ltd told most of its 30,000 employees to take leave, as the virus ravaged the global aviation and tourism industries.

Australian Banking Association Chief Executive Anna Bligh said small businesses employed about five million people in the country, and loan relief was vital if they are to "keep their doors open".

The loan relief came as the government signalled it would announce further stimulus spending on the weekend.

The size of the package is still be determined, but Australian media reported it could be worth around 3%-4% of Australia's A$2 trillion economy, or up to A$80 billion.

Treasurer Frydenberg only last week announced stimulus spending worth A$17.6 billion to stop the country slipping into its first recession in nearly 30 years, with support for the health sector, small businesses and apprentices, among others.

Frydenberg declined to comment on the size of the next package, but told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation it was "about cushioning the blow for those Australians who may find themselves out of work".

The stimulus expected over the weekend will complement a A$100 billion package unveiled by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the government on Thursday.

Australia's central bank bought A$5 billion in local government bonds on Friday, in the first round of its unlimited quantitative easing programme as it looks to cushion the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a separate statement, the government said it would buy A$15 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities and other asset backed securities over the next 12 months.

By Colin Packham and Swati Pandey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
01:28a'STRINGS ATTACHED' : Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a pri..
RE
01:18a'Strings attached' - Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a ..
RE
01:02aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia delays budget as coronavirus appears among cruise pas..
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19Airline industry crisis deepens as coronavirus kills demand
RE
03/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : Airlink suspends unprofitable flights
AQ
03/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
03/19Australia closes borders to coronavirus, pumps $56 billion into economy
RE
03/19Airline industry may not survive without state aid - Lufthansa
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 15 564 M
EBIT 2020 631 M
Net income 2020 -175 M
Debt 2020 5 016 M
Yield 2020 8,56%
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 5,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 3 138 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,87  AUD
Last Close Price 2,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-64.42%2 165
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-63.22%14 975
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.02%13 287
ANA HOLDINGS INC.4.81%11 005
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.30%9 873
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.61%8 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group