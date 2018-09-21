Qantas Airways : CATHAY PACIFIC AND QANTAS CODESHARE TO BRING AUSTRALIA AND ASIA CLOSER

Log in
09/21/2018 | 02:59am CEST

Cathay Pacific and Qantas customers are set to benefit from a new codeshare agreement that leverages the strengths of each carrier's regional networks and provides more options for customers travelling between Australia and Asia.

The codeshare agreement will see Qantas add its code to Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's services within Asia from Hong Kong to 10 cities across India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and on Cathay Pacific's long-haul services from Hong Kong to Perth and Cairns*.

In turn, Cathay Pacific will add its code to 13 routes on Qantas' domestic network in Australia*.

Customers of both airlines will also have increased opportunities to earn frequent flyer points through their respective loyalty programmes.

Qantas Frequent Flyer members will be able to earn more Qantas Points and status credits when travelling on the Qantas-coded flights. Similarly, Cathay Pacific Marco Polo Club members will earn more Club Points when travelling on a Cathay Pacific-coded flight.

Qantas International CEO Alison Webster said the new codeshare agreement was part of Qantas' strategy of operating to key global hubs and providing customers with access to an expanded network with airline partners based in those ports.

'Building on the relationship we have with Cathay Pacific through oneworld, we'll offer customers travelling from Australia more connections across Asia via Hong Kong, with the added benefit of a codeshare service,' said Ms Webster.

'This new codeshare partnership also forms part of our growth strategy for the broader Asia region, with strong demand for travel between Australia and Asia. It's good news for Qantas customers who will have more travel options, greater opportunities to earn frequent flyer points, and a premium experience onboard both home carriers.'

Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Paul Loo welcomed the agreement, saying a closer relationship between the two airlines was a win-win for the carriers' customers.

'As one of the founding members of the oneworld alliance, we are delighted to work with our oneworld partner, Qantas, to offer our customers with more travel options within Australia. This new cooperation enables us to strengthen our connectivity across our Southwest Pacific network as well as grow the oneworld alliance,' he said.

'Australia has been a key destination for Cathay Pacific ever since we launched our first commercial operations to the country nearly half a century ago, and we look forward to welcoming guests from Qantas onto our flights soon.'

Cathay Pacific and Qantas together operate more than 100 services a week between Hong Kong and Australia. As oneworld alliance partners, eligible customers will continue to enjoy access to both Cathay Pacific and Qantas lounges in Australia and Hong Kong, as well as other oneworld associated lounges across both airlines broader networks.

Tickets for the codeshare services will be available for sale from 22 October 2018, for travel from 28 October 2018.

*Flights subject to regulatory approval.

Codeshare routes

Qantas codeshare on Cathay Pacific / Cathay Dragon routes

Between Hong Kong and Asia

  • Hong Kong - Bangalore, India
  • Hong Kong - Mumbai, India
  • Hong Kong - Calcutta, India
  • Hong Kong - Delhi, India
  • Hong Kong - Chennai, India
  • Hong Kong - Colombo, Sri Lanka
  • Hong Kong - Danang, Vietnam
  • Hong Kong - Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Hong Kong - Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Hong Kong - Yangon, Myanmar

Between Hong Kong and Australia

  • Hong Kong - Cairns
  • Hong Kong - Perth

Cathay Pacific codeshare on Qantas domestic routes

  • Adelaide-Melbourne
  • Adelaide-Sydney
  • Alice Springs-Sydney
  • Brisbane-Cairns
  • Brisbane-Melbourne
  • Brisbane-Sydney
  • Brisbane - Townsville
  • Canberra-Melbourne
  • Cairns-Melbourne
  • Cairns-Sydney
  • Darwin-Perth
  • Hobart-Melbourne
  • Melbourne-Sydney

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:58:01 UTC
