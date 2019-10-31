Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
6.41 AUD   -2.58%
08:02pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Expands bigger discounts to regional australia
PU
07:49pQANTAS AIRWAYS : grounds 3 Boeing 737s due to hairline cracks
AQ
05:43pQantas says cracks found in three 737 NG jets, will minimise customer impact
RE
Qantas Airways : EXPANDS BIGGER DISCOUNTS TO REGIONAL AUSTRALIA

0
10/31/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Residents in eight regional and remote towns across Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory can now access bigger discounts as part of a major expansion to Qantas' discounted fares program.

From today, residents of Alice Springs, Yulara (Uluru), Paraburdoo, Roma, Charleville, Port Hedland and Moranbah will pay a maximum of around $400 one-way ($800 return) for flights to their nearest capital city, as part of the discounted fares for residents program.

Residents in Broome, who already have access to discount fares to Perth on weekends, will pay no more than $392 one-way during the nine months of the low season (October-June) and $455 one-way during the high season.

These town join Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Karratha, Kalgoorlie and Newman which had bigger fare discounts introduced in August.

Currently, Qantas provides residents flying between their home town and the nearest capital city with discounts of at least 20-30 per cent - with discounted fares starting at $152-$320 per sector when booking return journeys. These discounts will remain.

Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said extending the bigger discounts to all eligible towns was a demonstration of the national carrier's continued commitment to the regions.

'We are pleased to extend these bigger discounts to other regional towns where residents compete with a very high proportion of corporate travel or are impacted by their remoteness,' Mr David said.

'In the towns that have already had bigger discounts we have seen a 40 per cent increase in residents accessing the discounted fares with the vast majority paying less than $400. On average, residents are paying less than $300 one way to their nearest capital city.

'This ensures residents don't have to book our highest fares to travel during peak travel periods or at the last minute, for things like funerals or urgent medical appointments.

'We'd like to see more residents take advantage of the savings which apply to every seat on every flight to the nearest capital city.

'There are some fundamental realities about the costs of operating regional services that we can't change, particularly to remote parts of the country, but we are making this commitment and investment to assist residents in these towns.'

Fares vary between regional towns and fare levels will be reviewed periodically to consider inflation or other cost increases. Qantas will continue to offer residents sale fares below these levels from time to time.

HOW QANTAS' RESIDENT FARES WORK
1. Go to the dedicated resident fare website - qantas.com/residentfares
2. Click on the 'Book Now' button
3. Enter your Frequent Flyer details - If you are not a member it's quick and free to join for residents
4. Search for return flights between your local airport and your nearest capital city. Lowest return fares available will be displayed with discounts automatically included.
5. Pick your fare and book

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 00:01:08 UTC
