Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas Airways : LAUNCHES SPECIAL FARES TO BOOST VISITORS TO EXMOUTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

Qantas has worked with the West Australian Government to launch special weekend fares and add more seats to attract more tourists to Exmouth over the upcoming peak travel season. Qantas is offering 150 special fares from $169 one-way each weekend (from Fridays through to Mondays) for flights between Perth and Exmouth (Learmonth Airport) over the high season from 7 June to 30 September 2019. This is a saving of around $180 for a return trip. These special weekend fares are available where travel is booked at least 45 days in advance.

The special weekend fares will be offered as a trial for the upcoming 2019 peak season, during which Qantas will review the uptake and effectiveness.

This announcement follows the success of special weekend fares to Broome which were introduced last August. More than 19,000 fares have been sold, contributing to a significant increase in leisure bookings and the average length of stay for visitors in Broome.

The new special weekend fares to Exmouth have been made possible by using a larger aircraft on the route, and with support from the West Australian Government.

The Boeing 717 aircraft that will operate on Saturdays and Sundays can carry 25 additional passengers compared with the Fokker F100 aircraft currently on the Perth-Exmouth route, which improves economies of scale and will help meet increasing demand from leisure travellers with 100 extra seats each weekend.

The special weekend fares are available for booking progressively from today at qantas.com (opens in new window) or via Travel Agents.

Comments from Qantas Domestic CEO, Andrew David:

'As the national carrier, we're proud to promote WA to travellers from around the world and in our own backyard. These fares will encourage more people to book early and explore Exmouth, one of the most idyllic destinations on the west coast.

'We're investing in this trial to stimulate growth in the market, and we'll be working closely with the West Australian Government and tourism operators to promote these new fares and additional seats to ensure it's a success.

'Operating a larger aircraft during the peak season means we can bring more visitors to the region, which is a win for tourism and local businesses in Exmouth and the Ningaloo Reef.'

Comments from Tourism Minister, Paul Papalia:

'The State Government, through Tourism WA, is pleased to be working with Qantas to offer affordable travel between Perth and Exmouth.

'Exmouth and Ningaloo Reef are one of Western Australia's iconic tourism experiences and this Qantas deal will make the region more accessible to thousands of visitors.

'The region is home to two Word Heritage-listed areas, the dolphins at Monkey Mia, the ancient stromatolites at Hamelin Pool, one of the world's only beaches made entirely of shells and, of course, the biggest fringing reef on the planet at Ningaloo, where visitors can swim with whale sharks, humpbacks, turtles and manta rays.'

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 22:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
06:08pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Launches special fares to boost visitors to exmouth
PU
04:33aQANTAS AIRWAYS : Europes Busiest International Airline Routes Revealed
AQ
04/09QANTAS AIRWAYS : Aviation Flight Camp puts students in the pilot seat
AQ
04/08ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Qantas Freight to lease two Boeing 747-8 cargo aircraft
AQ
04/05THE UNIQUE A380 EXPERIENCE : Cabin crew perspectives; What it's like to work abo..
AQ
04/05ULURU : Qantas commencing direct flights to Ayers Rock Airport
AQ
04/05AIRBUS : The unique A380 experience: Cabin crew perspectives
AQ
04/05ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Announces 747-8F ACMI Service For Qantas Freight
AQ
04/03QANTAS AIRWAYS : Boeing 747-8f to join qantas freight fleet
PU
04/03QANTAS AIRWAYS : Japan begins investigation of Jetstar plane's engine problems
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 027 M
EBIT 2019 1 574 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Debt 2019 2 995 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
P/E ratio 2020 9,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 9 229 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-1.38%6 587
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.13%39 182
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.62%22 560
AIR CHINA LTD.46.20%22 534
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY36.90%16 027
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.64.42%15 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About