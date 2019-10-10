Qantas Airways : MORE POINTS, DESTINATIONS FOR QANTAS AND AMERICAN FREQUENT FLYERS

Qantas and American Airlines are rolling out significantly improved frequent flyer benefits, including higher earn rates for points and status credits on each other's networks.

Qantas customers will also benefit from new codeshares across North America with access to more than 50 new routes and almost 30 new destinations, and American customers will enjoy 32 total codeshare routes in Australia.

The changes are being implemented following the US Department of Transportation's (DOT) final approval of Qantas and American Airlines' joint business.

Qantas Frequent Flyers can now:

Earn up to 3.5 times more Qantas Points on American Airlines flights between Australia and the United States. For example, Qantas Frequent Flyers travelling from Sydney to Los Angeles in Economy may now earn 6,750 Qantas Points, up from 3,750 Qantas Points previously in certain fare classes.

Earn up to5 times more Status Credits on American Airlines flights between Australia and the United States. For example, Qantas Frequent Flyers travelling from Sydney to Los Angeles in Economy may now earn 90 Status Credits, up from 20 Status Credits previously in certain fare classes.

Earn up to 4 times more Status Credits on American Airlines flights for travel within the United States/Canada.

Use Qantas Points for Classic Flights Rewards on American Airlines flights in Premium Economy for the first time, in addition to Economy, Business and First Class.

A table of Qantas Frequent Flyer and full details can be found here (opens in new window) .

American Airlines AAdvantange members can now earn more miles systemwide and elite status more quickly than before on Qantas flights between Australia or New Zealand and the US due to an increase in mileage accrual, elite qualifying miles (EQMS) and elite qualifying dollars (EQDs) for most seat classes. More information about accruals is available on the American Airlines' Qantas partner page (opens in new window).

New codeshare destinations

Qantas has expanded its codeshare with American Airlines with the addition of more than 50 new routes on services from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD), which adds 28 new codeshare destinations to the Qantas network in the US.

With these new destinations, Qantas has its code on American Airlines services to more than 100 destinations and almost 200 routes in the US.

From Dallas-Fort Worth, the new codeshare destinations include Spokane, Washington; Charleston, South Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; Savannah, Georgia; and Vail/Eagle, Colorado.

From Chicago O'Hare, the new codeshare routes include New York's La Guardia and Newark airports; Boston, Massachusetts; Miami, Florida; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington D.C.; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Airlines also recently expanded its codeshare on the following routes operated by Qantas, for a new total of 32 codeshare routes.

The new international codeshare routes including Los Angeles, California to Sydney, New South Wales; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Sydney, New South Wales; San Francisco, California to Melbourne, Victoria; San Francisco, California to Brisbane, Queensland; Chicago O'Hare, Illinois to Brisbane, Queensland. Numerous Australian domestic city pairs have also been added.

Comments from Tino La Spina, Qantas International CEO:

'Our joint business with American Airlines has allowed us to offer new routes, better flight connections and more benefits for our frequent flyers.

'Qantas Frequent Flyers will now earn as many points when they travel to the US with American Airlines as they do when they travel with Qantas.

'The US remains one of the most popular destinations on our international network and next year we'll connect Australia and Chicago with direct flights for the first time, as well as launch flights from Brisbane to San Francisco. The new codeshare routes will provide even greater access for our frequent flyers to onward destinations across American Airlines' extensive network which will benefit customers travelling for business or holidays.'

Comments from Bridget Blaise-Shamai, President of the AAdvantage program and Vice President of Customer Loyalty and Insights for American:

'Our customers are drawn to the natural beauty and cultural richness Australia and New Zealand offer, so we're excited to bring them even more frequent flyer benefits and expanded codeshare opportunities for their adventures.'

In addition to the improved frequent flyer benefits, expanded codeshare and new routes to the US, Qantas' loyalty program recently announced it would increase the number of reward seats made available to members.