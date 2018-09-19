Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Qantas Airways : ONEWORLD APPOINTS QANTAS’ ALAN JOYCE AS GOVERNING BOARD CHAIRMAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 01:53am CEST

The Governing Board of the oneworld® global airline alliance has nominated Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce to serve as its Chairman for the next two years.

He succeeds Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo, who is transitioning from the airline to join Finland's Metso Corporation as its new CEO. Pekka Vauramo assumed oneworld's chairmanship in June 2017.

As oneworld Governing Board Chairman, Alan Joyce (pictured) will chair its Board meetings, oversee alliance governance and work closely with oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and the central alliance team.

Prior to Pekka Vauramo, the position has been filled by CEOs from American Airlines (Gerard Arpey and Tom Horton), British Airways/IAG (Willie Walsh) and Cathay Pacific (Ivan Chu).

The oneworld Governing Board comprises the CEOs of all the alliance's member airlines - American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, LATAM Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines, alongside Qantas. As part of oneworld, these airlines:

  • Serve more than 1,000 airports in 150 plus territories, with some 14,000 daily departures.
  • Carry almost 550 million passengers a year on a combined fleet of 3,500 aircraft.
  • Generate more than US$ 130 billion annual revenues.
  • Account for some 20 per cent of the entire global airline industry's passenger carryings and revenues.

Alan Joyce said: 'As a founding member of oneworld, we are pleased the alliance has evolved over time to deliver greater value to more customers worldwide and expand its joint network. I look forward to serving as Chairman of the Governing Board and working with our oneworld partner airlines as the alliance reaches the 20th anniversary of its launch.

'On behalf of all of us at oneworld, I thank Pekka Vauramo for his leadership of the alliance and wish him all the best in his new endeavours.'

About oneworld

oneworld is an alliance of some of the world's leading airlines, committed to providing the highest level of service and convenience to frequent international travellers, working together to deliver consistently a superior, seamless travel experience, with special privileges and rewards for frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network and access for the most loyal customers to more than 650 airport lounges worldwide.

Earlier this year, it launched a new platform for airlines to link up, with Fiji Airways the first invited to join as a oneworld connect partner.

oneworld is has won more 'best alliance' awards than any of its competitors, as the current holder of:

  • FlightStats' Airline Alliance On-Time Performance Service Award for 2017, for the fifth year running.
  • Global Traveler magazine's 2017 GT Tested Reader Survey awards - for the eighth year in a row.
  • Business Traveller's 2017 Best Airline Alliance for the fifth consecutive year.
  • Business Traveler North America's 2017 Best in Business Travel Awards, for the third year running.
  • Trazee Travel's Favorite Airline Alliance 2018 for the third time.
  • World Travel Awards' World's Leading Airline Alliance 2017 for the 15th year running.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
01:53aQANTAS AIRWAYS : ONEWORLD APPOINTS QANTAS’ ALAN JOYCE AS GOVERNING BOARD C..
PU
09/17QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar Asia increases flight frequency to Okinawa ahead of the..
AQ
09/10QANTAS AIRWAYS : Emirates Announces Codeshare Partnership with Jetstar Pacific
AQ
09/10QANTAS AIRWAYS : Friendly Australians and stunning destinations are the stars of..
AQ
09/10QANTAS AIRWAYS : and Tourism Australia have signed a $20 million deal to promote..
AQ
09/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : Non-stop from Melbourne to San Francisco is now a reality
AQ
09/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : launches first non-stop flight between Melbourne and San Franci..
AQ
09/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : Airports face challenges between flexibility and premium PaxEx
AQ
09/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : Emirates announces codeshare partnership with Jetstar Pacific
AQ
09/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar introduces new baggage option to increase carry-on from..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27QANTAS : Benefiting From The Growth In Asia Pacific 
08/23Qantas Airways Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/04IATA cuts airline profit forecast 
05/05Qantas To Replace Jumbo With Dreamliner 
03/25QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : A Good Company, Not A Great Price 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 847 M
EBIT 2019 1 612 M
Net income 2019 1 010 M
Debt 2019 2 050 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
P/E ratio 2020 9,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 10 472 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,02  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard Leigh Clifford Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED23.41%7 536
DELTA AIR LINES3.50%40 070
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC33.77%24 578
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.31%17 998
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.91%17 989
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 285
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.