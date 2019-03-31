Qantas Airways : QANTASLINK RESUMES FLIGHTS BETWEEN CAIRNS AND PORT MORESBY

QantasLink is again making it easier for customers to travel between Cairns and Port Moresby with the return of daily flights between the two cities yesterday.

QantasLink has resumed the service after a resurgence in customer demand, offering around 1,000 seats per week on its 74-seat Q400 aircraft. The service, which QantasLink had operated until 2016, complements Qantas' existing daily services between Brisbane and Port Moresby.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the flights were designed to create more travel options for the growing number of customers travelling between Queensland and Papua New Guinea.

'We've been watching the market closely and responded to feedback from the Cairns business community who we know want a direct connection to Papua New Guinea,' Mr Gissing said.

'Our direct daily service will save customers at least five hours travel time by avoiding a stopover in Brisbane.

'Cairns is one of the most popular holiday destinations on our network, so we're also pleased to give travellers from Port Moresby more opportunities to experience the beauty of Far North Queensland.'

Cairns Airport CEO, Norris Carter said 'We are delighted to welcome the resumption of Qantas direct services from Cairns to Port Moresby as this provides a valuable link to PNG from North Queensland. We also welcome the additional Qantas seats now coming out of Sydney and Brisbane to Cairns.'

Mr Richard Yopo, CEO of the National Airports Corporation of Papua New Guinea said 'We are delighted to see Qantas expanding the routes from Port Moresby into Australia with this new daily Cairns service'.

Cairns Airport welcomed the arrival of the first flight QF192 from Port Moresby yesterday afternoon with a water canon salute on the tarmac and a celebration at the gate for customers.

Flights will depart Cairns at 9:55am arriving in Port Moresby at 11:55am each day. The return flight will depart Port Moresby at 12:30pm, landing back in Cairns at 2:20pm.