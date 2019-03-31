Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/29
5.66 AUD   +2.35%
06:17pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Qantaslink's first flight from bendigo takes off
PU
06:17pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Qantaslink resumes flights between cairns and port moresby
PU
03/30QANTAS AIRWAYS : Customers pack their bags for holidays in fiji
PU
Qantas Airways : QANTASLINK RESUMES FLIGHTS BETWEEN CAIRNS AND PORT MORESBY

03/31/2019

QantasLink is again making it easier for customers to travel between Cairns and Port Moresby with the return of daily flights between the two cities yesterday.

QantasLink has resumed the service after a resurgence in customer demand, offering around 1,000 seats per week on its 74-seat Q400 aircraft. The service, which QantasLink had operated until 2016, complements Qantas' existing daily services between Brisbane and Port Moresby.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said the flights were designed to create more travel options for the growing number of customers travelling between Queensland and Papua New Guinea.

'We've been watching the market closely and responded to feedback from the Cairns business community who we know want a direct connection to Papua New Guinea,' Mr Gissing said.

'Our direct daily service will save customers at least five hours travel time by avoiding a stopover in Brisbane.

'Cairns is one of the most popular holiday destinations on our network, so we're also pleased to give travellers from Port Moresby more opportunities to experience the beauty of Far North Queensland.'

Cairns Airport CEO, Norris Carter said 'We are delighted to welcome the resumption of Qantas direct services from Cairns to Port Moresby as this provides a valuable link to PNG from North Queensland. We also welcome the additional Qantas seats now coming out of Sydney and Brisbane to Cairns.'

Mr Richard Yopo, CEO of the National Airports Corporation of Papua New Guinea said 'We are delighted to see Qantas expanding the routes from Port Moresby into Australia with this new daily Cairns service'.

Cairns Airport welcomed the arrival of the first flight QF192 from Port Moresby yesterday afternoon with a water canon salute on the tarmac and a celebration at the gate for customers.

Flights will depart Cairns at 9:55am arriving in Port Moresby at 11:55am each day. The return flight will depart Port Moresby at 12:30pm, landing back in Cairns at 2:20pm.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:16:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 029 M
EBIT 2019 1 573 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Debt 2019 2 995 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76
P/E ratio 2020 8,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 9 201 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-2.25%6 527
DELTA AIR LINES INC.3.51%35 068
AIR CHINA LTD.41.88%21 729
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-4.72%21 280
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.51%14 830
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY28.77%14 250
