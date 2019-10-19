Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas Airways : RECORD-BREAKING DIRECT NEW YORK TO SYDNEY FLIGHT TOUCHES DOWN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 11:21pm EDT

The first non-stop commercial airline flight from New York to Sydney has landed after 19 hours 16 minutes in the air.

A total of 49 passengers and crew were on the flight, which was used to run a series of experiments to assess health and well-being onboard. Data from these experiments will be used help shape the crew rostering and customer service of Qantas' ultra long haul flights in future - including Project Sunrise (opens in new window).

Tests ranged from monitoring pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness, through to exercise classes for passengers.

Cabin lighting and in-flight meals were also adjusted in ways that are expected to help reduce jetlag, according to the medical researchers and scientists (opens in new window) who have partnered with Qantas.

Arriving in Sydney, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said: 'This is a really significant first for aviation. Hopefully, it's a preview of a regular service that will speed up how people travel from one side of the globe to the other.

'We know ultra long haul flights pose some extra challenges but that's been true every time technology has allowed us to fly further. The research we're doing should give us better strategies for improving comfort and wellbeing along the way.

'Night flights usually start with dinner and then lights off. For this flight, we started with lunch and kept the lights on for the first six hours, to match the time of day at our destination. It means you start reducing the jetlag straight away.

'What's already clear is how much time you can save. Our regular, one-stop New York to Sydney service (QF12) took off three hours before our direct flight but we arrived a few minutes ahead of it, meaning we saved a significant amount of total travel time by not having to stop,' added Mr Joyce.

Qantas Captain Sean Golding, who led the four pilots operating the service, said: 'The flight went really smoothly. Headwinds picked up overnight, which slowed us down to start with, but that was part of our scenario planning. Given how long we were airborne, we were able to keep optimising the flight path to make the best of the conditions.

'We had a lot of interest from air traffic controllers as we crossed through different airspace because of the uniqueness of this flight. We also had a special sign off and welcome home from the control towers in New York and Sydney, which you don't get every day.

'Overall, we're really happy with how the flight went and it's great have some of the data we need to help assess turning this into a regular service,' said Captain Golding.

Two more research flights are planned as part of the Project Sunrise evaluations - London to Sydney in November and another New York to Sydney in December. Emissions from all research flights will be fully offset.

A decision on Project Sunrise is expected by the end of the year.

Images can be accessed through the following links and are to be credited as: Photo by James D Morgan/Qantas.

Vision can be accessed through the following links:

Note: Due to copyright exclusivity, the video in above links are not permitted for use in the United States.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 03:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
10/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : Record-breaking direct new york to sydney flight touches down
PU
10/19QANTAS AIRWAYS : tests world's longest commercial flight from New York to Sydney
RE
10/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : ' new york to sydney non-stop research flight set for take-off
PU
10/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : ' 1st New York-Sydney test flight, world's longest, ready for t..
AQ
10/17QANTAS AIRWAYS : Passenger research reveals top ways travellers try to beat jetl..
PU
10/17Airbus Enters Race for Non-Stop U.S.-Australia Flights
DJ
10/17Qatar Airways says may convert orders for Boeing 777-8 jet to 777-9
RE
10/16Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs optio..
RE
10/16ROLLS ROYCE : Beloved Qantas 747 becomes Rolls-Royce flying testbed
AQ
10/16QANTAS : Centenary livery unveiled on newest qantas dreamliner
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 499 M
EBIT 2020 1 585 M
Net income 2020 1 026 M
Debt 2020 3 065 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,68x
Capitalization 10 095 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,51  AUD
Last Close Price 6,53  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,96%
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED12.78%6 911
DELTA AIR LINES INC.7.88%34 685
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.7.59%22 795
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.09%15 566
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.09%14 558
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-17.70%12 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group