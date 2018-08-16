Qantas Airways : RELEASES VIDEO TO CELEBRATE THE SPIRIT OF AUSTRALIA

Qantas has joined with its partners - including sports teams, Olympians and Paralympians, and leaders in the arts - in a new video celebrating the importance of diversity to national life.

The 60 second video opens with actor and Qantas Ambassador Hugh Jackman on Maroubra Beach, talking about the Australian spirit and 'standing up for a fair go'.

It then moves on to feature a range of talented Australians representing groups that Qantas has worked with for many years, standing together in celebration of inclusion and diversity. They include:

Indigenous leader, Qantas Ambassador and former AFL player, Adam Goodes at a NAIDOC week celebration at Qantas head office.

Athletes from several Qantas sport partners, including Rugby Australia, Football Federation of Australia, Cricket Australia, Australian Olympic and Paralympic Committees: National teams the Qantas Wallabies, and Matildas and Socceroos Australia's champion mixed Wheelchair Rugby Team taking on the Olympic Gold Medal winning Australian Women's 7's Rugby team Members of the Australian men and women's cricket teams playing a game of beach cricket Defence Force veteran and Paralympian Curtis McGrath Olympic swimmer Bronte Campbell swimming with Paralympian Ellie Gould

Indigenous dance company Bangarra and members of the Australian Ballet

Qantas Indigenous School Based Trainees and students from Australian Indigenous Education Foundation program

Qantas staff celebrating Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras, which the airline has supported for over 25 years

Singer Bernard Fanning providing vocals to the song underpinning the video.

The video is part of the national carrier's longstanding support for equality and inclusion - something it has championed through gender diversity (including encouraging more women to train for traditionally male dominated aviation roles), Indigenous reconciliation and support for LGBTI issues.

Qantas Group Executive, Vanessa Hudson, said: 'We carry over 50 million people a year from all walks of life. And we have over 30,000 people working at Qantas who represent a cross section of the community. We don't all think, look or act the same and that's a huge asset. This video is about celebrating the strength that comes from diversity and why it's one of the great things about the kind of place Australia is.'

The video will be screened during the Bledisloe match between Australia v New Zealand on 18 August on Fox Sports, thanks to Rugby Australia, as well as at the stadium to an audience of up to 80,000 people. It will also appear across social media channels for Qantas as well as several of the sporting bodies involved, and screen on board Qantas flights.

Comment from Rugby Australia CEO, Raelene Castle: 'One of the great things about rugby is that it brings together people from all sorts of backgrounds and it shows how they can all unite. We're proud to support Qantas in celebrating why diversity and inclusion matter.'

Comment from Australian Olympic Committee CEO, Lynne Anderson: The Australian Paralympic Committee is passionate about diversity and inclusion. We believe in the power of sport to positively lead change in the community. We are proud of our partnership with Qantas and to stand with them as they celebrate equality.

Comment from Adam Goodes: As a Qantas Ambassador since 2013 I continue to proudly stand up with Qantas and support their commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in Australia and celebrating the contribution of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people this great nation.

Comment from Bernard Fanning: 'I've never been involved in an ad before but think this is such a pivotal time in Australian culture for ideas that promote fairness. I think it's really significant that such an iconic Australian company and so many prominent Australians would promote the ideas of diversity, equality and inclusion in such a public way. Standing up for the vulnerable and disadvantaged should be a fundamental part of all societies.'

Comment from David McAllister, Artistic Director, The Australian Ballet: 'Australia is such a vibrant, creative place because we celebrate difference. The Australian Ballet is pleased to stand with Qantas in support of inclusion.'