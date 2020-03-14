Qantas Airways : STATEMENT ON CABIN CREW MEMBER

A Qantas International crew member is in self isolation after testing positive to Coronavirus.
The crew member flew from the UK to Australia as a passenger recently and sought medical advice after experiencing mild symptoms.
Health authorities will make contact with those seating in close proximity on the flight as is standard procedure for all confirmed Coronavirus notifications.
The team member was not symptomatic when operating as crew on any Qantas flights.
The crew member remains in good spirits.
