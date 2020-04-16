Qantas Airways : STATEMENT ON MINIMUM DOMESTIC NETWORK

Qantas and Jetstar are pleased to help form part of the minimum domestic and regional network supported by the Australian Government.

This will see the number of passenger flights we operate increase from 105 per week currently to 164 per week to all capital cities and 36 regional destinations.

While travel restrictions mean most passenger flights are not commercially viable at the moment, there remains a need for some essential travel - particularly given the distances between most Australian cities.

These flights will also provide critical freight capacity, which has fallen significantly as commercial air networks have shrunk. Much of the bellyspace on these flights will be used for mail and other urgent shipments, including medical equipment.

The temporary regional network focuses on towns that are more than two hours' drive from key transport hubs.

The Qantas Group appreciates the support the Federal Government has provided to the Australian aviation industry through the minimum domestic and international networks, the $715 million rebate package and, more broadly, JobKeeper.

Importantly these additional services will see more planes in the air and ensure communities stay connected and assist with the movement of critical freight around the country.

While the risk of contracting Coronavirus on board an aircraft is regarded as low, social distancing has been put in place across all flights.

Similarly, on-board service will be a scaled back version of what would normally apply, with cabin crew focused on in-flight safety and they will wear personal protective equipment. On behalf of the Qantas Group, we sincerely thank our crew for their willingness to make these important flights possible.

The additional flights will roll out from Friday 17 April and be fully operational by Monday 20 April. Fares can be booked as per normal via Qantas.com and Jetstar.com. Customers are reminded that various quarantine restrictions apply across states and territories.

Services will be operated by a mix of Airbus A320s and A330s, Boeing 737s and Dash 8 turboprops.

The domestic and regional networks operated by Qantas, QantasLink and Jetstar are in addition to a small number of international flights (operated by Qantas) and ongoing operations by Qantas Freight as part of the national carrier's role in maintaining critical transport links.