QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
5.68 AUD   +0.35%
QANTAS AIRWAYS : To launch seasonal flights to sapporo
PU
04/10QANTAS AIRWAYS : Folau's anti-gay post condemned as 'unacceptable'
AQ
04/10QANTAS AIRWAYS : Launches special fares to boost visitors to exmouth
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Qantas Airways : TO LAUNCH SEASONAL FLIGHTS TO SAPPORO

04/17/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

Qantas will launch new direct seasonal flights between Sydney and Sapporo, meeting a growing demand from Australians wanting to travel to the popular Japanese ski holiday destination.

To coincide with the peak ski season, Qantas will fly three times per week to Sapporo's New Chitose Airport between 16 December 2019 and 28 March 2020.* The flights will be operated with Qantas' upgraded Airbus A330 aircraft, offering more than 10,000 seats on the route over this period.

Qantas will be the first airline to fly direct between Sydney and Sapporo and the service will be the national carrier's fifth route between Australia and Japan.

Qantas International Acting CEO Naren Kumar said Sapporo was a highly sought-after holiday destination for Australian travellers.

'Travel between Australia and Japan is booming. These new flights make it easier for Australians to reach Hokkaido's popular ski resorts like Niseko and Rusutsu,' said Mr Kumar.

'The number of Australians travelling to Japan has more than doubled over the past five years, with almost 500,000 Australians visiting Japan in the last 12 months alone. We expect Japan's popularity to continue with the country hosting a number of major international sporting events in the next two years.

'Domestic connections with Jetstar Japan will also open up new options for customers who want to travel beyond the Hokkaido region for both business and leisure.'

'In the past two years we've expanded our network by adding two new destinations in Japan to meet this growing demand: a year-round service to Osaka, and now seasonal services to Sapporo. We'll continue to look for opportunities to meet customer demand.'

The new service is also expected to drive tourism by creating a new option for travellers from the Hokkaido region to experience summer in Australia. Qantas will be working with the Hokkaido Government to promote the new service to travellers from across Australia and Japan.

Customers can book Qantas' new Sapporo service from today at qantas.com or through travel agents.

The Qantas Group operates the largest Australia-Japan network and through Jetstar Japan, the Group also operates the largest low-cost domestic network across Japan. The new Sapporo service adds to Qantas' flights from Sydney to Tokyo (Haneda) and Osaka, Melbourne-Tokyo (Narita) and Brisbane-Tokyo (Narita) and Jetstar's flights from Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka, and Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita).

*Subject to government and regulatory approval.

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:37:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 025 M
EBIT 2019 1 575 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Debt 2019 2 996 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
P/E ratio 2020 8,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 9 148 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-2.25%6 585
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.45%38 062
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.72%22 508
AIR CHINA LTD.44.37%22 110
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.30%15 610
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY32.08%15 472
