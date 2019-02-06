Qantas Airways : TRANSFORMS DISTRIBUTION MODEL TO DELIVER MODERNISED CONTENT FOR TRAVEL AGENTS

Qantas is evolving its distribution model by modernising the way agents book fares and deliver customers personalised experiences.

The Qantas Channel is part of the broader digital strategy to enhance Qantas' booking systems, and is a new agreement between the airline and its agency partners. Coming into effect on 1 August 2019, it ensures access to the widest range of Qantas fares, products and information for agents.

The announcement follows the launch of the Qantas Distribution Platform (opens in new window) (QDP) in 2018, with Australia's national carrier leading the Asia Pacific region in unlocking the value IATA's New Distribution Capability (NDC) can deliver airlines, trade partners and customers.

Travel agents who sign up to the Qantas Channel will be able to offer customers a wider range of fares and new content sourced from the NDC-enabled Qantas Distribution Platform which is not currently available via traditional indirect booking systems.

Qantas is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the largest Global Distribution Systems - Sabre, Amadeus and Travelport - to make the Qantas Channel available to agents globally and is working with other regional GDS partners to deliver the channel.

The majority of Qantas' key agency partners have agreed to participate in the Qantas Channel globally including Flight Centre, Helloworld, Corporate Travel Management, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, ATPI Voyager, CT Connections, Expedia Group, Egencia, Webjet, Consolidated Travel Group, Virtuoso and Express Travel Group. Qantas is working closely with other agents to register them over the coming months.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Vanessa Hudson said the Qantas Channel will empower trade partners to access Qantas' most compelling products, and deliver enriched, personalised experiences to customers.

'We know our customers expect an increasingly personalised, flexible and seamless experience no matter how or where they make their booking, whether it's directly with us or indirectly through a corporate travel manager, online agent, or their local travel agent,' said Ms Hudson.

'The digital environment has changed the way we need to work with our trade partners, and our new technology paired with this new agreement will support us on the journey to delivering our vision for our mutual customers.

'This is also great news for our Frequent Flyers who will receive greater reward and recognition, and can look forward to more ways to earn and use points when booking through travel agents in the future.

'We've watched closely as airlines around the world have adopted new distribution models and based on what we've learned we've developed our model with the view that collaboration will deliver the best outcomes for our customers and partners,' added Ms Hudson.

'We're working towards having the vast majority of our agency partners signed up to the Qantas Channel in the coming months, and we're excited to continue to innovate with them and share in the benefits of this new technology.'

Agencies that don't register for the Qantas Channel may incur a channel fee, in addition to no longer being able to access the widest range of traditional fares made available via indirect channels or new content via the Qantas Distribution Platform from 1 August 2019.

For agents seeking more information about the Qantas Channel and the registration process visit QantasAgencyConnect.com (opens in new window)