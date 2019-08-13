Qantas Airways : and Quandoo dish up delicious new way to earn Points around the world

Qantas Restaurants powered by Quandoo, launches 15 August

Qantas Frequent Flyer has partnered with Quandoo to reward members with Qantas Points on restaurant bookings in Australia and around the world.

The collaboration with Quandoo, a worldwide booking platform that connects diners to restaurants, will enable frequent flyers to earn Qantas Points when they make reservations through the Qantas Restaurants portal on Qantas.com and the Qantas app.

Qantas Frequent Flyers will be able to earn 100 points per person, per booking across 18,000 restaurant partners in over 12 countries. It is the first-time members have been able to earn Qantas Points on international restaurant bookings.

Quandoo is one of the largest online restaurant booking platforms in the world with listings ranging from independent restaurants to much loved chains and Michelin starred establishments.

Qantas Loyalty, Chief Executive Officer, Olivia Wirth said the opportunity to earn Qantas Points on restaurant bookings would be welcomed by frequent flyers.

'We know how much our frequent flyers like to dine out, so rewarding them with Qantas Points for eating at their favourite local restaurant or somewhere special while they're on holiday is going to be a real drawcard.

'Food and wine constantly rank as some of the top interests for our members, so we have been looking carefully at how we can offer a rewarding experience that is easy-to-use. The ability to now earn points for booking restaurants overseas is a great addition to people's travel experience and helps get them closer to their dream trip.

'Members can also maximise their points earn when dining out by paying the bill on their Qantas Points earning credit card,' she added.

Paul Hadida, Vice President APAC, Quandoo said, the partnership was another example of how Quandoo is transforming the world's dining out experiences in new and innovative ways.

'Offering our customers' a seamless end to end dining experience is paramount - being able to partner with Qantas will allow us to provide additional benefits to our customers as well as generating further traffic to our restaurant partners, both locally and globally. This is something we are truly excited about.'

For more information visit Qantas Restaurants (opens in new window).