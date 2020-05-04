Qantas Airways : extends flight cancellations for two more months, raises more debt

Log in
05/04/2020 | 07:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen near Qantas Airways, Australia's national carrier, Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the tarmac at Adelaide Airport

Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it would extend flight cancellations into June and July, and added that it secured further debt funding that should support the airline through to the end of 2021 if the coronavirus crisis prolongs.

The Australian carrier secured A$550 million ($352.99 million) in further funding against three of its Boeing 787-9 aircraft and said it could raise another A$2.7 billion from other aircraft assets if needed.

"The group has sufficient liquidity to respond to a range of recovery scenarios, including one where the current trading conditions persist until at least December 2021", the carrier said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought global travel almost to halt and with much of the world still facing some form of movement restrictions, it remains unclear when the uncertainty will ease.

Qantas said it expected a net cash burn rate of about A$40 million a week by the end of June. It added that as of Monday it had short-term liquidity of A$3.5 billion, including a A$1 billion facility that was undrawn.

"With the possible exception of New Zealand, international travel demand could take years to return to what it was," Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in a statement.

Last month, the company's smaller rival Virgin Australia Holdings entered voluntary administration after being battered by the coronavirus crisis and a high debt load.

(Reporting by Reporting by Shruti Sonal and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -6.22% 3.62 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.4.88%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 14 194 M
EBIT 2020 261 M
Net income 2020 -213 M
Debt 2020 5 251 M
Yield 2020 3,94%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -812x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 5 308 M
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-4.74%3 415
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
