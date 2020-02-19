Qantas Airways : reports flat first-half earnings, to cut Asia capacity due to coronavirus

The airline's underlying pre-tax profit, its most closely watched measure, was A$771 million ($514.87 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, down 0.5% from A$775 million a year earlier.

It estimated the coronavirus would result in a A$100 million to A$150 million hit to underlying earnings before interest and tax for the financial year, accounting for capacity adjustments and lower fuel costs.

Qantas said the total capacity it was taking out, which also includes cuts of 2.3% in the domestic market and 5% between Australia and New Zealand, was the equivalent of grounding 18 planes, impacting 700 full-time roles.

To avoid job losses it plans to use leave balances across its workforce of 30,000 and freeze recruitment, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

"Coronavirus resulted in the suspension of our flights to mainland China and we're now seeing some secondary impacts with weaker demand on Hong Kong, Singapore and to a lesser extent Japan," he said. "We've also seen some domestic demand weakness emerging, so we're adjusting Qantas and Jetstar's capacity in the second half."

The airline had suspended flights from Sydney to Shanghai, cut capacity to Hong Kong and ended its Sydney-Beijing route earlier than expected after Australia imposed restrictions on travellers from mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline declared an interim dividend of 13.5 Australian cents per share fully franked, up from 12 Australian cents last year and announced an off-market buyback of up to A$150 million in shares.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)