QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
6.3 AUD   +1.12%
QANTAS AIRWAYS : reports flat first-half earnings, to cut Asia capacity due to coronavirus
RE
05:06pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Group delivers strong performance in first half fy20
PU
05:06pQANTAS AIRWAYS : HY20 RESULTS – CEO SPEECH
PU
Qantas Airways : reports flat first-half earnings, to cut Asia capacity due to coronavirus

02/19/2020 | 05:22pm EST
A passenger walks with their luggage as they approach a Qantas Airways check-in counter at Sydney International Airport

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 15% of its capacity to Asia until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus outbreak after reporting flat half-year earnings in a weaker domestic aviation market.

The airline's underlying pre-tax profit, its most closely watched measure, was A$771 million ($514.87 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, down 0.5% from A$775 million a year earlier.

It estimated the coronavirus would result in a A$100 million to A$150 million hit to underlying earnings before interest and tax for the financial year, accounting for capacity adjustments and lower fuel costs.

Qantas said the total capacity it was taking out, which also includes cuts of 2.3% in the domestic market and 5% between Australia and New Zealand, was the equivalent of grounding 18 planes, impacting 700 full-time roles.

To avoid job losses it plans to use leave balances across its workforce of 30,000 and freeze recruitment, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

"Coronavirus resulted in the suspension of our flights to mainland China and we're now seeing some secondary impacts with weaker demand on Hong Kong, Singapore and to a lesser extent Japan," he said. "We've also seen some domestic demand weakness emerging, so we're adjusting Qantas and Jetstar's capacity in the second half."

The airline had suspended flights from Sydney to Shanghai, cut capacity to Hong Kong and ended its Sydney-Beijing route earlier than expected after Australia imposed restrictions on travellers from mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline declared an interim dividend of 13.5 Australian cents per share fully franked, up from 12 Australian cents last year and announced an off-market buyback of up to A$150 million in shares.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 352 M
EBIT 2020 1 426 M
Net income 2020 884 M
Debt 2020 3 251 M
Yield 2020 4,29%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 9 237 M
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,10  AUD
Last Close Price 6,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-10.69%6 112
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.41%37 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.91%20 304
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.60%18 050
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA1.12%16 343
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.25%15 513
