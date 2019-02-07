Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED (QAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas Formally Cancels Airbus A380 Superjumbos Order

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:41am EST

By Robert Wall

Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AU ) will formally cancel an order for eight more Airbus SE A380 superjumbos that the carrier had long signaled it wouldn't introduce into service.

The move further shrinks the Airbus backlog of order for its struggling flagship plane, and comes days after Airbus said it was in talks with Emirates Airline--the biggest A380 buyer--over existing contracts for the plane, raising the prospect that the Dubai-based carrier may trim its commitment. Emirates had no comment.

Qantas, in a statement, said that after discussions with Airbus it had formalized the decision not to take the eight aircraft ordered in 2006.

"These aircraft have not been part of the airline's fleet and network plans for some time," the Australian carrier said, adding that it would upgrade the 12 A380s it has in service starting this year.

Airbus confirmed the contract change and said it would be reflected in its January orderbook.

The cancellation leaves Airbus with a backlog of fewer than 80 of its A380s, most of them with Emirates. That includes an order for 20 A380s from lessor Amedeo, which hasn't placed the planes or fixed a delivery plan.

Airbus in December formally erased from its order book an order for 10 A380s from an undisclosed buyer.

Amid weak demand, Airbus has repeatedly slashed production plans for the double-decker plane. It delivered only 12 last year and plans to further lower output to six planes a year.

Airlines have shied away from taking the massive plane--which can seat more than 55 passengers--out of fear that they won't be able to sell all those seats.

Qantas said it is proceeding with other fleet plans, including introducing more Boeing 787 Dreamliners this year.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.78% 101.28 Real-time Quote.21.58%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 0.12% 101.92 End-of-day quote.21.70%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.23% 411.11 Delayed Quote.27.19%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 1.24% 5.7 End-of-day quote.-2.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
03:41aQantas Formally Cancels Airbus A380 Superjumbos Order
DJ
02/06AIRBUS : Qantas cancels order for eight Airbus A380s amid doubts on jet's future
RE
02/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : Transforms distribution model to deliver modernised content for..
PU
02/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : Oneworld marks its 20th anniversary with major benefits for cus..
AQ
02/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : As oneworld marks its 20th anniversary, the global airline alli..
AQ
02/06QANTAS AIRWAYS : buys 19.9% stake in Australias Alliance Airlines
AQ
02/05QANTAS AIRWAYS : ECONOMIC REGULATION OF AIRPORTS – PRODUCTIVITY COMMISSION..
PU
02/04QANTAS AIRWAYS : As oneworld marks its 20th anniversary, the global airline alli..
AQ
02/02QANTAS AIRWAYS : As oneworld marks its 20th anniversary, the global airline alli..
PU
02/02QANTAS AIRWAYS : takes $60m stake in Alliance Aviation to snare more of FIFO mar..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 912 M
EBIT 2019 1 600 M
Net income 2019 978 M
Debt 2019 2 044 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,10
P/E ratio 2020 8,46
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 9 152 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-2.76%6 500
DELTA AIR LINES1.28%34 651
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.84%24 375
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP8.03%17 086
AIR CHINA LTD.7.46%16 620
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.62%14 784
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.