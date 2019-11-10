Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/08
6.71 AUD   +2.13%
04:40pQantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious travellers grows
RE
03:10pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Group to slash carbon emissions
PU
11/08Cathay Pacific to allocate half of A321neo order to budget carrier
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Qantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious travellers grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 04:40pm EST
Qantas aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne

Qantas Airways pledged on Monday to slash its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, which it said would make it only the second airline to do so, as a global push to combat climate change gathered momentum.

"We're doing this because it's the responsible thing to do," Qantas' Chief Executive Alan Joyce said in a statement, calling climate change concerns "real".

Australia's national carrier said it was looking to cap net emissions at 2020 levels and will invest A$50 million ($34.3 million) over 10 years to develop sustainable fuel.

This can lower carbon emissions by 80% compared with traditional jet fuel, it said.

"We're effectively doubling our carbon offsetting programme from today and we're capping our net emissions across Qantas and Jetstar from 2020 so that all new flying will be carbon neutral," Joyce said.

"It's ambitious, but achievable."

The aviation industry has come under increasing pressure this year from a movement led by activists such as teenager Greta Thunberg which has called for greater action against climate change, including ditching air travel.

Companies are finding it harder to ignore growing scrutiny of their climate change policies by investors.

Fund managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and others are showing greater care when investing in companies, and have started limiting exposure to oil, gas and coal stocks.

In coordination with global lobby the International Air Transport Association, which represents nearly 300 airlines, the aviation industry is launching a campaign it hopes will counter a 'flight shaming' movement.

That movement has gained momentum as travellers become increasingly concerned about their environmental impact.

The aviation industry has already cut carbon emissions from each plane traveller in half since 1990, largely thanks to more fuel-efficient aircraft.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.43% 62.64 Delayed Quote.15.20%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.13% 6.71 End-of-day quote.15.89%
WTI 0.72% 57.34 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
04:40pQantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious trav..
RE
03:10pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Group to slash carbon emissions
PU
11/08Cathay Pacific to allocate half of A321neo order to budget carrier
RE
11/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : Popular Jetstar Asia destination, Okinawa, becoming budding loc..
AQ
11/07QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar unveils next generation cabin for its Airbus A321neo (L..
AQ
11/05Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route
RE
11/04QANTAS AIRWAYS : Jetstar unveils next generation cabin for its Airbus A321neo (L..
AQ
11/01Qantas says cracks found in three 737 NG jets, will minimise customer impact
RE
11/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Renault, PSA, Facebook, Apple
11/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 442 M
EBIT 2020 1 509 M
Net income 2020 981 M
Debt 2020 3 108 M
Yield 2020 4,11%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 9 633 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,40  AUD
Last Close Price 6,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,82%
Spread / Average Target -3,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED15.89%6 639
DELTA AIR LINES INC.15.39%37 101
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.60%23 619
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.08%16 869
RYANAIR HOLDINGS29.53%16 704
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-12.36%13 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group