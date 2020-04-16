Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - report

04/16/2020 | 08:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Australia Airlines plane takes off from Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, The Australian Financial Review reported citing sources.

A private equity investor has partnered with a "a strategic airline investor" to make an offer for the cash-strapped airline and the second potential buyer could be an investment bank which has allied with an Australian infrastructure investor, the newspaper reported.

Virgin Australia on Thursday suspended trading in its shares to continue talks on financial aid and restructuring alternatives to help it weather the coronavirus crisis.

The airline has so far been unsuccessful in its request to the Australian government for A$1.4 billion ($889.7 million) in loans that it could convert to equity under certain circumstances.

Virgin is also in talks with creditors about debt restructuring options such as a debt-for-equity swap and has hired UBS, Morgan Stanley, Houlihan Lokey and Deloitte as advisers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Entering voluntary administration is a last resort but the airline believes it needs a decision on government aid by next week, the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said.

Australia on Thursday said it would spend up to A$165 million ($104.9 million) to help Qantas and Virgin Australia keep planes flying between capital cities of the states and a handful of regional centres over the next eight weeks.

Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, Nanshan Group and HNA Group, who together own 80% of the airlines, have refused to tip in fresh funds for the airline, the report said.

?We want to have two airlines in Australia that are commercially viable,? Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Radio 3AW on Friday.

?I understand and know that there are all sorts of commercial discussions going on right now. And the worst thing I could do as a prime minister or as a government is get in the way of that.?

BGH Capital is among the most speculated private equity firms to bid for the airline, the report said. BGH had declined to comment to the newspaper.

Virgin Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the story.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -3.53% 3.55 End-of-day quote.-6.33%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED -1.28% 6.17 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.4.88%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 14 194 M
EBIT 2020 261 M
Net income 2020 -213 M
Debt 2020 5 251 M
Yield 2020 4,11%
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -428x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 5 088 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,91  AUD
Last Close Price 3,47  AUD
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-6.33%3 295
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.36%15 523
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.55%12 527
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.33%11 113
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.49%9 783
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.95%8 647
Categories
