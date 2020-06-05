Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. airlines ramp up flights to the great outdoors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 12:47am EDT

Airlines from America to Australia are ramping up flights in June and July, with U.S. carriers targeting the great outdoors.

They're boosting hopes for a pickup in tourist traffic, even as global travel remains slow during the ongoing health crisis.

Major airlines American and United each announced more flights to key U.S. destinations where national parks and other outdoor recreational spaces are reopening.

United is adding more non-stop flights to places like Aspen, Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where it said quote "social distancing is a natural feature" in the scenic landscapes.

But even with the increased flights, analysts expect overall U.S. airline capacity will still be drastically lower this year.

Without the bounceback of business travel, they say the amount of revenue airlines make will likely remain negative.

Meanwhile, Emirates is restarting transit flights through hubs like Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Australia's Qantas Airways outlined plans on Thursday (June 4) to boost domestic capacity.

On Friday (June 5) Qantas also said that once it's back up to financial strength it'll restart plans to order plane to fly the world's longest nonstop commercial flight from Sydney to London.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
06/04AIRBUS : Qantas to reactivate plans for Sydney-London flights when financial str..
RE
06/04Global airlines add flights; U.S. carriers target the great outdoors
RE
06/04QANTAS AIRWAYS : And jetstar increase domestic flying as restrictions ease
AQ
06/03AIR NEW ZEALAND : Qantas, Air New Zealand to boost domestic capacity as restrict..
RE
06/02QANTAS AIRWAYS : Federal Court confirms no obligation to pay sick leave entitlem..
AQ
06/02Virgin Australia administrator picks Bain, Cyrus as final bidders
RE
06/01QANTAS AIRWAYS : Investigation into Qantas's stake in Alliance Airlines continue..
AQ
05/28QANTAS AIRWAYS : Month in review – Workplace culture matters
AQ
05/26New Zealand, Australia Govts to Get Travel Bubble Plan by Early June
DJ
05/26INSIDE TRACK : Work, Health & Safety – In the media, published articles, p..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 654 M 9 485 M 9 485 M
Net income 2020 -313 M -217 M -217 M
Net Debt 2020 5 335 M 3 706 M 3 706 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,7x
Yield 2020 3,06%
Capitalization 6 583 M 4 568 M 4 573 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 29 586
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,98 AUD
Last Close Price 4,49 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-36.85%4 568
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-51.32%18 084
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.64%15 364
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.04%12 413
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-55.61%9 773
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.19%8 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group