MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Qantas Airways Limited    QAN   AU000000QAN2

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virgin Australia seeking government loan to weather coronavirus crisis

03/30/2020 | 09:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Atlantic Airbus comes in to land at Heathrow aiport in London

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it is seeking a government loan of A$1.4 billion ($862.68 million) and exploring other options to get through the coronavirus crisis.

"It is a preliminary proposal and remains subject to approval by the Virgin Australia Holdings board, and may or may not include conversion to equity in certain circumstances," the airline said in a statement.

The proposed loan package would allow the government to take an ownership stake in Australia's second-largest airline if it is unable to repay the loan in two to three years. The package is part of a broader request for A$5 billion worth of airline industry aid, said a person with knowledge of the matter, who was not authorized to speak with media.

The proposal was first reported in The Australian newspaper.

Virgin is in a financially weaker position than its larger rival Qantas Airways Ltd and has said it would put 8,000 workers on leave and cut more than 1,000 jobs permanently as it grounds the majority of its fleet due to a drop in demand.

"Support will be necessary for this industry if the crisis continues indefinitely, to protect jobs and ensure Australia retains a strong, competitive aviation and tourism sector once the crisis is over," Virgin said in a statement.

Virgin's shares are tightly controlled by a group of foreign airlines including Singapore Airlines Ltd, Etihad Airways and Chinese conglomerate HNA Group that has also seen a sharp deterioration in revenues due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian government has already announced some aid to the airline industry, including refunding and waiving charges such as domestic air traffic control fees worth A$715 million and A$198 million in support for regional aviation.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said on Tuesday that he was speaking with airline industry stakeholders and representatives daily to make sure they were receiving the support they needed and listening to what else might be required as the pandemic continues, according to a statement from his office.

By Jamie Freed
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 2.89% 3.2 End-of-day quote.-56.26%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 9.89% 5.89 End-of-day quote.11.13%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.11% 0.08 End-of-day quote.-52.00%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 15 095 M
EBIT 2020 376 M
Net income 2020 -170 M
Debt 2020 5 016 M
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 -24,9x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 4 692 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,45  AUD
Last Close Price 3,20  AUD
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Barbara Kay Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-56.26%2 797
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-49.47%18 838
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 496
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%11 857
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-36.83%11 095
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 483
