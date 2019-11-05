Log in
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
News 


Virgin Australia to cut domestic capacity by 2%, axe a Hong Kong route

0
11/05/2019 | 07:20pm EST
Aircraft from Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia, sit on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd plans to cut domestic capacity by at least 2% in the second half of the 2020 financial year, axe its Melbourne-Hong Kong route and remove five aircraft from its fleet, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Flying to the right destinations, with the right customer demand, and the right-sized fleet will improve our financial performance," Virgin Chief Executive Paul Scurrah said at the airline's annual meeting in Brisbane.

Virgin competes against deeper-pocketed rival Qantas Airways in Australia's aviation market, which has experienced softer demand as the country's economic growth falters.

Qantas last month said it would increase domestic capacity to maintain market share against Virgin, pointing to forward scheduling data that showed Virgin planned to raise capacity by 2% in the second half ending June 30, 2020.

Virgin in August announced it would cut 750 jobs, merge business divisions and conduct a sweeping review of its operations after swinging to an annual underlying loss due to soft market conditions and higher fuel costs.

Scurrah said on Wednesday that the airline was working to get the flying balance right between Virgin Australia and its budget brand, Tigerair Australia, so that the pair were no longer operating on the same routes at the same time.

Virgin will remove two Airbus A320s from the Tigerair fleet and three Fokker 100s from its regional business, he said.

The Melbourne-Hong Kong route, which Virgin said had "underperformed" amid widespread pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-controlled city, will be axed and the carrier will fly from Brisbane to Tokyo's Haneda Airport instead.

In September, Virgin agreed to buy back the 35% of its frequent flyer business that it did not already own from private-equity group Affinity Equity Partners for A$700 million ($482 million).

Scurrah on Wednesday said the frequent flyer deal would allow for A$20 million of cost savings, which would help pay the interest on new borrowings taken out to fund the purchase.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.55% 130.12 Real-time Quote.55.84%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.60% 6.61 End-of-day quote.14.85%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.155 End-of-day quote.-18.92%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 442 M
EBIT 2020 1 509 M
Net income 2020 981 M
Debt 2020 3 097 M
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 9 692 M
Chart QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qantas Airways Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,40  AUD
Last Close Price 6,61  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,66%
Spread / Average Target -3,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Vanessa Hudson Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED14.85%6 724
DELTA AIR LINES INC.13.99%36 650
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.34%23 379
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.05%17 037
RYANAIR HOLDINGS15.26%16 436
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.36%14 031
