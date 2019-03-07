Women of Qantas: Jaclyn Kinnane

Jaclyn Kinnane, Airport Manager

Over the past 20 years at Qantas, Jaclyn Kinnane's career has taken her to Dubai, Dallas and now Los Angeles. As Qantas' Los Angeles Airport Manager, her job covers everything involved in turning around an aircraft from its arrival to next departure - catering, customer service, finance, working with government agencies and more. 'Working in the US, I love flying the Australian flag,' says Jaclyn. 'The coolest part is seeing our red tail every day and knowing we're helping to create special memories for our customers.'

'Aviation has traditionally been a male-dominated field, particularly in leadership roles, but that's really changing. I once read that men and women are equal, not identical, and I couldn't agree more. Gender balance is so important in aviation and operational roles because it makes room for a diversity in opinions and ways of thinking.'