QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED

(QAN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/07
5.69 AUD   +0.35%
Women of Qantas: Jaclyn Kinnane

0
03/07/2019 | 05:59pm EST

Jaclyn Kinnane, Airport Manager

Over the past 20 years at Qantas, Jaclyn Kinnane's career has taken her to Dubai, Dallas and now Los Angeles. As Qantas' Los Angeles Airport Manager, her job covers everything involved in turning around an aircraft from its arrival to next departure - catering, customer service, finance, working with government agencies and more. 'Working in the US, I love flying the Australian flag,' says Jaclyn. 'The coolest part is seeing our red tail every day and knowing we're helping to create special memories for our customers.'

'Aviation has traditionally been a male-dominated field, particularly in leadership roles, but that's really changing. I once read that men and women are equal, not identical, and I couldn't agree more. Gender balance is so important in aviation and operational roles because it makes room for a diversity in opinions and ways of thinking.'

Disclaimer

Qantas Airways Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 22:58:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 18 036 M
EBIT 2019 1 578 M
Net income 2019 954 M
Debt 2019 3 007 M
Yield 2019 4,14%
P/E ratio 2019 9,77
P/E ratio 2020 8,97
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 9 217 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6,66  AUD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Joseph Joyce CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Richard J. B. Goyder Chairman
Tino Enrico La Spina Group Chief Financial Officer
Robert Marcolina Group Executive-Strategy, Innovation & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED-1.73%6 493
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.38%33 751
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.72%22 493
AIR CHINA LTD.31.28%19 782
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.33%16 299
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-7.35%14 962
