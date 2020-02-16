Log in
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
14.15 AUD   -0.77%
04:17pQBE INSURANCE : Fiscal Year Net Profit Rises 41%
DJ
01/09Australian Insurers Raise Bush Fire Losses Estimate to A$939 Million
DJ
2019QBE INSURANCE : Poor US Crop Pegs QBE Profitability
AQ
QBE Insurance : Fiscal Year Net Profit Rises 41%

02/16/2020 | 04:17pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. said its annual profit rose by 41%, as an improvement in many key financial metrics offset the impact of claims in North America from farmers grappling with unexpectedly poor weather.

Net profit rose to US$550 million in the 12 months through December from US$390 million in 2018. Directors declared a final dividend of 27 Australian cents a share (US$0.18), slightly lower than the payout of 28 cents a year ago.

QBE had warned in mid-December that an unusually cool growing season in North America and heightened crop hail had pushed up its combined operating ratio in the region to 107-109% on net earned premium of nearly US$1.2 billion. That ratio was well above the 10-year historical average of around 90% in North America.

As a result, QBE said its overall combined operating ratio was likely to exceed the top end of its 2019 target range of 94.5-96.5%. On Monday, QBE reported an annual combined operating ratio of 97.5%.

Still, QBE reported strong premium rate increases across the group, achieving 6.3% in fiscal 2019, while pricing momentum increased in all divisions.

Gross written premium was up about 2% to US$13.44 billion in 2019 and the net investment return widened to 4.6% from 2.2% a year earlier, reflecting strong returns across most asset classes, QBE said.

Sydney-based QBE is targeting a combined operating ratio of 93.5-95.5% in 2020, and a net investment return of 2.5-3.0%.

"With strong pricing momentum, non-core asset sales completed and having significantly strengthened reserves in portfolios facing more challenging industry-wide inflationary trends, we enter 2020 with strong prospects for further sustainable margin improvement," Chief Executive Pat Regan said.

On Thursday, QBE said Mike Wilkins would replace Marty Becker as chairman, starting from March 1. Mr. Wilkins, a former CEO of Insurance Australia Group Ltd., joined QBE's board as a nonexecutive director in late 2016.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 6.79 End-of-day quote.-11.36%
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.77% 14.15 End-of-day quote.10.71%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 477 M
EBIT 2019 1 390 M
Net income 2019 991 M
Debt 2019 4 242 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 18,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 18 457 M
