Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  QBE Insurance Group Limited    QBE   AU000000QBE9

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QBE Insurance : Flags 1st Half Statutory Loss of US$750 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. has said it expects to post a first-half statutory net loss of around US$750 million, after taking a hit from Covid-19 related costs, higher catastrophe claims and prior accident year claims.

The Australian general insurer said a net investment loss of around US$125 million arising from investment market volatility would also hit profits.

QBE estimated that total Covid-19 related costs would be around US$600 million before tax, and said this included around US$265 million of potential further net claims that could emerge over the next 12-18 months.

These are primarily in trade credit and lenders mortgage insurance, but also in casualty, accident and health, landlords' insurance and other classes.

QBE said its capital position "remains strong when measured against both regulatory and rating agency capital requirements," and will report its interim results on Aug. 13.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITE
05:22pQBE INSURANCE : Flags 1st Half Statutory Loss of US$750 Million
DJ
07/20Insurers should pay UK businesses over 'cataclysmic' pandemic, court hears
RE
06/26Policyholders to join UK watchdog in case against insurers
RE
06/26UK financial compensation body has insurers in its sights
RE
06/17Bank of England tells insurers to check capital to cope with COVID
RE
06/12QBE INSURANCE : named one of Australia's top LGBTQ Inclusion employers for secon..
AQ
05/21Aviva sees 160 million pounds in COVID-19 claims, weaker second quarter
RE
05/15Test case over virus-hit British business insurance will be legally binding -..
RE
05/07UK watchdog aims for July court date on business interruption insurance - pol..
RE
05/07Forced pandemic payouts risk financial instability -insurance regulators
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 477 M 12 450 M 12 450 M
Net income 2020 -215 M -153 M -153 M
Net Debt 2020 4 058 M 2 891 M 2 891 M
P/E ratio 2020 -65,0x
Yield 2020 1,38%
Capitalization 14 207 M 10 110 M 10 121 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 11 704
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
QBE Insurance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,08 AUD
Last Close Price 9,67 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Charles Regan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Wilkins Chairman
Inder Singh Group Chief Financial Officer
Matt Mansour Chief Information Officer
John M. Green Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED-24.92%9 533
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.16%30 747
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-13.27%30 029
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-19.14%28 563
SAMPO OYJ-14.57%21 124
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-21.39%15 231
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group