QBE Insurance : Half-Year Profit Rises Strongly -- Update

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE.AU) continues to turn its back on the weakness of past years, with a jump in its first-half profit resulting from a drop in claims costs and sharply improved investment returns.

With a 29% rise in profit, the global insurer said it would lift its interim dividend and stuck with full-year targets on its operating ratio and net investment return.

Net profit rose to US$463 million in the first six months of the year from US$358 million in the first half of 2018.

Cash earnings, a measure that adjusts for the effect of amortization and impairment of intangibles and other items, benefited from a 1% rise in gross written premium to US$7.64 billion and the net investment return widening appreciably to 6.8% from 2.1% a year earlier.

That allowed the company to raise its half-year dividend 14% on last year to 25 Australian cents a share (US$0.17).

"We have made good progress through the first half, with the interim combined operating ratio comfortably within our full-year target range and the group generating a double-digit return on equity," Chief Executive Pat Regan said.

The improvement over the period came despite what Mr. Regan said was an anticipated increase in the net cost of large individual risk and catastrophe claims. The underwriting result also included a reduced contribution from the North American crop-insurance business after a wet spring meant poor planting conditions.

The Sydney-based insurer exited a number of businesses and portfolios last year, which cumulatively generated underwriting losses in 2017 of about US$200 million, including its entire division in Latin America, operations in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia and travel-insurance in Australia.

The insurer said its capital position remains strong, and returns to shareholders were up 27% on-year to A$503 million for the first half when including the repurchase of shares worth A$174 million.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com