Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  QBE Insurance Group Ltd    QBE   AU000000QBE9

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD

(QBE)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
12.08 AUD   +1.51%
09:10pQBE INSURANCE : Half-Year Profit Rises Strongly -- Update
DJ
04:28pQBE INSURANCE : Half-Year Profit Rises Strongly
DJ
06/11QBE INSURANCE : supports arts in New Zealand with Auckland Live partnership
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

QBE Insurance : Half-Year Profit Rises Strongly -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. (QBE.AU) continues to turn its back on the weakness of past years, with a jump in its first-half profit resulting from a drop in claims costs and sharply improved investment returns.

With a 29% rise in profit, the global insurer said it would lift its interim dividend and stuck with full-year targets on its operating ratio and net investment return.

Net profit rose to US$463 million in the first six months of the year from US$358 million in the first half of 2018.

Cash earnings, a measure that adjusts for the effect of amortization and impairment of intangibles and other items, benefited from a 1% rise in gross written premium to US$7.64 billion and the net investment return widening appreciably to 6.8% from 2.1% a year earlier.

That allowed the company to raise its half-year dividend 14% on last year to 25 Australian cents a share (US$0.17).

"We have made good progress through the first half, with the interim combined operating ratio comfortably within our full-year target range and the group generating a double-digit return on equity," Chief Executive Pat Regan said.

The improvement over the period came despite what Mr. Regan said was an anticipated increase in the net cost of large individual risk and catastrophe claims. The underwriting result also included a reduced contribution from the North American crop-insurance business after a wet spring meant poor planting conditions.

The Sydney-based insurer exited a number of businesses and portfolios last year, which cumulatively generated underwriting losses in 2017 of about US$200 million, including its entire division in Latin America, operations in Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia and travel-insurance in Australia.

The insurer said its capital position remains strong, and returns to shareholders were up 27% on-year to A$503 million for the first half when including the repurchase of shares worth A$174 million.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
09:10pQBE INSURANCE : Half-Year Profit Rises Strongly -- Update
DJ
04:28pQBE INSURANCE : Half-Year Profit Rises Strongly
DJ
06/11QBE INSURANCE : supports arts in New Zealand with Auckland Live partnership
AQ
03/07QBE INSURANCE : Bayer subsidiary teams up with QBE company to enhance crop insur..
AQ
03/07QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/24QBE Insurance Swings Back to Annual Profit
DJ
2018Great Eastern deepens footprint in Indonesia with S$38m acquisition
AQ
2018QBE Targets Cost Savings After Streamlining Portfolio
DJ
2018Lloyd's of London COO Shirine Khoury-Haq to leave
RE
2018NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP. : Announces Agreement to Acquire National Farmer..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 086 M
EBIT 2019 1 520 M
Net income 2019 1 121 M
Debt 2019 4 019 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
Capitalization 15 869 M
Chart QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
QBE Insurance Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,60  AUD
Last Close Price 12,08  AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Charles Regan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Marston Becker Independent Chairman
David McMillan Chief Operating Officer
Inder Singh Group Chief Financial Officer
Matt Mansour Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD17.82%10 612
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.77%38 594
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC10.52%37 459
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION26.39%34 381
SAMPO-2.40%23 302
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC11.23%18 575
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group